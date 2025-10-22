This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

Clinical Data Disclosure Europe
21-22 October, 2025
Hotel Palace BerlinBerlin, Germany
Thank you for attending Clinical Data Disclosure Europe 2024

We look forward to seeing you in Berlin in October!

Learn to optimise disclosure, safeguard CCI and maintain transparency in 2024

Stay Ahead Of Global Regulations

  • Get to grips with CTIS best practices to overcome challenges and streamline submissions
  • Manage the impact of EMA Policy 70 and uncover strategies to effectively balance transparency and confidentiality
  • Harmonise disclosure processes to meet changing registry requirements around the globe
  • Get ahead on data-sharing including the European Health Data Space initiative and how to prepare



Jump The Hurdles With Best Practice Strategies

  • Streamline disclosure processes with AI: CCI, patient data and transparency considerations
  • Navigate CTIS implementation, including reviewing submission content and lay protocol synopses
  • Uncover strategies to achieve a systems-level approach to protect CCI and patient data
  • Create clear, accessible plain language summaries for better patient and public understanding

Who should attend?

Clinical Data Disclosure Europe is designed to address the challenges of professionals in:

Medical Writing
Clinical Disclosure
Clinical Transparency
Data Sharing
Redaction
Regulatory Affairs
Data Privacy / Protection / Anonymisation
Medical Affairs
Documentation
Compliance
Clinical Research
Clinical Operations
Clinical Trial Results

Director, Medical Communications

Duke Clinical Research Institute

Really great conference focused on the nuances and challenges in the niche field of Clinical data transparency. It is helping move the cause of data sharing by pulling in all key stakeholders to the table for engaging conversation.

