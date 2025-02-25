February 25-26, 2025
The Bellevue Hotel, Philadelphia, PA,
Hybrid Event I Attend Live In-Person or Online
The Bellevue Hotel, Philadelphia, PA,
Hybrid Event I Attend Live In-Person or Online
Thank your for attending Clinical Data Disclosure, Transparency and Plain Language Summaries 2025!
We look forward to seeing you in Philadelphia next year!
Meet global registry requirements and attain regulatory compliance with confidence
Fast-track operations with practical approaches
- Integrate AI to streamline processes
- Manage exponential growth of workload to maintain disclosure delivery
- Harness the synergy between EU CTIS and ClinicalTrials.gov to boost efficiency
Protect your data and Company Confidential Information (CCI)
- Consolidate an approach to proactively manage CCI in documents
- Navigate the impact of EMA Policy 0070
- Gather updates on data anonymization techniques
Achieve compliance and safeguard your organisation
- Hear experiences of the CTIS submissions process and transitioning trials
- Learn the requirements for plain language summaries of results
- Get the latest on data sharing regulations and practices
Director, Medical Communications
Duke Clinical Research Institute
Really great conference focused on the nuances and challenges in the niche field of Clinical data transparency. It is helping move the cause of data sharing by pulling in all key stakeholders to the table for engaging conversation.
Engage Qualified Audience of Clinical Data Disclosure and Transparency Professionals!
Whether you’re looking to generate quality leads, showcase thought leaders, or reinforce your brand, collaborate with us to identify custom sponsorship opportunities to help you reach your business objectives.
Contact Derek Tagliarino to learn more at DerekT@informaconnectls.com
Get the Latest Event Updates
Sign up to get the latest event updates and information.