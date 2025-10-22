The #1 Event Dedicated To IRT
Unlock the secrets to RTSM system integration and clinical supply chain efficiency to supercharge your clinical research.
What You'll Discover at the Home of IRT Innovation
Streamline Workflows through Systems Integration
Reduce study costs with implementation strategies on protocol amendments
Enable seamless integration with eClinical systems
Harmonize RTSM and supply chain processes to propel standardization
Embrace Adaptive Technologies to Accelerate Trial Delivery
Implement next-generation RTSM technological solutions to accelerative trials
Validate processes across vendor platforms for optimal trial performance
Design and deploy smart solutions, including mobile first and diversity inclusive
Boost Efficiency and Compliance to Fortify Your Clinical Supply Chain
Implement GS1 standards to optimize your supply chain
Transform global supply management through intelligent, standardized workflows
Improve drug availability through forecasting with advanced predictive capabilities
Cultivate Exceptional Patient Experiences for Improved Trial Outcomes
Enhance site and patient engagement through modern interfaces
Amplify global trials with dynamic, adaptive platforms for direct patient interaction.
Elevate protocol adherence through interactive features
Meet The 2025 Visionary IRT And Clinical Supply Experts
IRT Professionals Day
AT IRT 2024, we presented 3 new prestigious awards recognizing outstanding IRT contributions and achievement, voted for by you!
A huge congratulations to the 2024 awards winners:
🏆 IRT Lifetime Achievement Award:
Paul Hughes, Director, Randomization & Trial Supply Management, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine
🏆 IRT Young Professional Award:
Alex Murray, Validation Specialist, ICON plc
🏆 IRT SME/Start-Up Innovation Award:
Jon Paras, Senior Vice President, IRT Strategy, YPrime
Chief Commercial Officer
2023 Conference
Endpoint
“The Informa IRT conference is the place to be for anyone who is involved in the patient randomization and trial supply management space. There is no other place that offers the broad perspective from so many sponsors and service providers".
Connecting Our Prime Audience
- IRT/IVRS/IWRS/RTSM/IXRS
- Clinical Supply Chain Management
- Clinical/Drug Supplies/Patient Supplies
- Clinical Technology
- Supply Chain Logistics/Operations
- Supply Capabilities
- Clinical Outsourcing
- Clinical Systems
- Data Management
- Data/Data Innovations
- Trial Management
- Clinical Operations
- Biostatistics
- Associate IT Consultant/Director/Manager/Analyst/Project Manager
- Medication Manager
- Logistics
- IRT Services/Design/Lead/Technical/Engagement
- Forecasting & Demand Planning Manager
- Randomization & Trial Supply
- Clinical Trial Tools & Technologies
Connect & Network with Clinical Trials Decision Makers!
Whether you’re looking to generate quality leads, showcase thought leaders, or reinforce your brand, collaborate with us to identify custom sponsorship opportunities to help you reach your business objectives.
To learn more about custom sponsorship opportunities, contact Derek Tagliarino at DerekT@informaconnectls.com
Get the Latest Event Updates
Put yourself centerstage
Build your personal brand. Position your company as leaders. Engage your community and peers.
Join CenterStage, Informa Connect's speaker rewards program, and get access to new opportunities to speak, create content, and get published on our online platforms. Earn points and redeem them for rewards every time you speak at an event or your content is viewed on Streamly - the new business video platform, powered by Informa, for experts, by experts like you.
You'll have member access to resources, to guide you through the process and intricacies of showcasing your stories, expertise, learnings and content across a wide range of in-person, hybrid, and virtual events.
Watch the video and click the link to find out more!