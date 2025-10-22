This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

IRT - Interactive Response Technologies
October 14-15, 2025The Westin Copley Place, Boston
The #1 Event Dedicated To IRT

Unlock the secrets to RTSM system integration and clinical supply chain efficiency to supercharge your clinical research.

What You'll Discover at the Home of IRT Innovation

Streamline Workflows through Systems Integration

  • Reduce study costs with implementation strategies on protocol amendments

  • Enable seamless integration with eClinical systems

  • Harmonize RTSM and supply chain processes to propel standardization

Embrace Adaptive Technologies to Accelerate Trial Delivery

  • Implement next-generation RTSM technological solutions to accelerative trials

  • Validate processes across vendor platforms for optimal trial performance

  • Design and deploy smart solutions, including mobile first and diversity inclusive

Boost Efficiency and Compliance to Fortify Your Clinical Supply Chain

  • Implement GS1 standards to optimize your supply chain

  • Transform global supply management through intelligent, standardized workflows

  • Improve drug availability through forecasting with advanced predictive capabilities

Cultivate Exceptional Patient Experiences for Improved Trial Outcomes

  • Enhance site and patient engagement through modern interfaces

  • Amplify global trials with dynamic, adaptive platforms for direct patient interaction.

  • Elevate protocol adherence through interactive features

IRT Professionals Day

AT IRT 2024, we presented 3 new prestigious awards recognizing outstanding IRT contributions and achievement, voted for by you!

A huge congratulations to the 2024 awards winners:

🏆 IRT Lifetime Achievement Award:

Paul Hughes, Director, Randomization & Trial Supply Management, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine

🏆 IRT Young Professional Award:

Alex Murray, Validation Specialist, ICON plc

🏆 IRT SME/Start-Up Innovation Award:

Jon Paras, Senior Vice President, IRT Strategy, YPrime

IRT Awards 2025

Chief Commercial Officer

2023 Conference

Endpoint

“The Informa IRT conference is the place to be for anyone who is involved in the patient randomization and trial supply management space. There is no other place that offers the broad perspective from so many sponsors and service providers".

Connecting Our Prime Audience

  • IRT/IVRS/IWRS/RTSM/IXRS
  • Clinical Supply Chain Management
  • Clinical/Drug Supplies/Patient Supplies
  • Clinical Technology
  • Supply Chain Logistics/Operations
  • Supply Capabilities
  • Clinical Outsourcing
  • Clinical Systems
  • Data Management
  • Data/Data Innovations
  • Trial Management
  • Clinical Operations
  • Biostatistics
  • Associate IT Consultant/Director/Manager/Analyst/Project Manager
  • Medication Manager
  • Logistics
  • IRT Services/Design/Lead/Technical/Engagement
  • Forecasting & Demand Planning Manager
  • Randomization & Trial Supply
  • Clinical Trial Tools & Technologies


