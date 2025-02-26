April 8 - 9, 2025,
Aloft Boston, Boston, Massachusetts
4th annual Decentralized Clinical Trials conference
- Translate complex trial terminology into clear language to ensure accessible patient informed consent
- Balance benefits, technology & ROI for full & hybrid trials to maximize efficiency
- Leverage digital health technologies to create more seamless trials for patients
- Navigate the complexities of embedding device information into pharmaceutical products
Meet The Evolving Regulatory Requirements For Full And Hybrid Decentralized Trials
- Discuss the recently published FDA guidance "Conducting clinical trials with decentralized elements" and how it impact's your organization
- Understand the evolution of decentralized trial regulations to ensure best practice
- Streamline Institutional Review Boards (IRB) and Ethics Committee (EC) review processes
- Develop and implement sustainability initiatives that align with your business goals
Be part of the conversation with 150+ like-minded pioneers driving clinical research innovation and patient access in Boston.
An unparalleled opportunity to gain honest insights, real-world experiences and cutting-edge data, Decentralized Clinical Trials 2025 will give you exclusive access to industry-shaping conversations, helping you make your clinical research goals a reality.
