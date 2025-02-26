This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

Decentralized Clinical Trials
Save the date for Decentralized Clinical Trials 2025!
April 8 - 9, 2025Aloft Boston, Boston, Massachusetts
4th annual Decentralized Clinical Trials conference

Dedicated Decentralized Discussions, Accelerating Therapeutic Access

Optimize your clinical trial protocols with better data, more engaged patients and empowered research teams

Where Patient Centric Trials & Cutting-edge Data Technologies Collide

Elevate The Patient Experience And Uncover Decentralized Opportunities

  • Translate complex trial terminology into clear language to ensure accessible patient informed consent
  • Balance benefits, technology & ROI for full & hybrid trials to maximize efficiency
  • Leverage digital health technologies to create more seamless trials for patients
  • Navigate the complexities of embedding device information into pharmaceutical products

Meet The Evolving Regulatory Requirements For Full And Hybrid Decentralized Trials

  • Discuss the recently published FDA guidance "Conducting clinical trials with decentralized elements" and how it impact's your organization
  • Understand the evolution of decentralized trial regulations to ensure best practice
  • Streamline Institutional Review Boards (IRB) and Ethics Committee (EC) review processes
  • Develop and implement sustainability initiatives that align with your business goals

Transformative Conversations With The Industry's Best

Be part of the conversation with 150+ like-minded pioneers driving clinical research innovation and patient access in Boston.

An unparalleled opportunity to gain honest insights, real-world experiences and cutting-edge data, Decentralized Clinical Trials 2025 will give you exclusive access to industry-shaping conversations, helping you make your clinical research goals a reality.

