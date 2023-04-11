Virtual,
Agenda in Eastern Time
The Future of Work: InsighTalent vs InsighTech
As insights leaders, the trajectory of the future of work requires a careful balance between talent and tech. This event will debate the importance of the two, discuss technological innovation that is advancing the insights space, and explore the human side of data – all while leading increasingly diverse teams and skillsets.
By joining this virtual meet-up, you will leave with an understanding of the key trends and challenges facing the way we lead teams in this new world and discover how to effectively deliver powerful insights to the business.
An All-New INTERACTIVE, Virtual Event Experience
20+ Speakers on Stage.
Have the opportunity to add a face to the insights leader’s name. Our speakers are onscreen sharing their best practices and lessons learned with you.
Your Questions, Answered.
The Future of Work is a LIVE experience. We may be on screen, but we invite all attendees to participate live – share your experience, add your commentary and get your questions answered.
Connect + Network with Attendees.
Build your professional network from the comfort of your home or office. Set up your ConnectMe profile to get matched with like-minded insights professionals and get the conversations started.
InsighTalent vs. InsighTech Focus Areas
Activation: Turning Data into Insights
The Latest in DIY to Make the Most of Your Team’s Resources
Sharpening Your Skills for the Insights Leader Toolbox
Changing the "This is How We've Always Done It" Mindset
Emerging Insights Tech - What's Next?
InsighTalent vs InsighTech - What's the Right Balance?
Introverts, Extroverts, & Everyone in Between: Leading an Effective Insights Team
How Technology Can be more Human: Treating Customers as Humans, Not Data Points
Unbiased Recruitment for Team Diversification