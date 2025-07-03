Capital. Strategy. Execution.
Two focused program segments for the investors and builders powering the data center economy.
Your registration includes full access to both:
General sessions: big‑picture market and investment insights covering demand, capital markets, site selection, and industry‑wide trends.
Power capital discussions: tackles the power and infrastructure realities behind delivery - utility limits, grid access, cooling, and engineering challenges.
The market split. So did we.
Two sessions. One day. Unlimited advantage.
General sessions: Industry‑wide perspective on demand, policy pressure, market shifts, and the macro forces reshaping digital infrastructure. Where broad market insight meets strategic clarity across the entire ecosystem.
Power capital: Grid congestion, infrastructure bottlenecks, cooling innovation, and the new development playbook defining feasibility and delivery.
Where energy constraints meet capital deployment and the next generation of capacity is built.
Why power? Why now?
AI demand is pushing U.S. data center power consumption toward 12% of total electricity by 2030. Grid capacity can’t keep pace — power is now the limiting factor.
While PE investors optimize portfolios and refinance assets, utilities, developers, and energy partners are navigating grid constraints, accelerated timelines, and sustainability requirements that determine what gets built.
This forum connects capital strategy with infrastructure reality, where investment thesis meets execution risk.
Who needs to be here
Get direct exposure to 250+ industry leaders who are building and funding the future of data centers:
Owners, operators, and developers
Private equity and infrastructure investors
Private credit, lenders, and investment bankers
Architecture, engineering, and construction
Technology and service providers
Previous power & infrastructure attendees...
Utilities & grid
- PG&E
- Southern California Edison
- Portland General Electric
- NV Energy
- Salt River Project (SRP)
- Dominion Energy
- Duke Energy
- APS (Arizona Public Service)
- NextEra Energy
- Clearway Energy
Power infrastructure
- Schneider Electric
- Eaton
- Siemens Energy
- Hitachi Energy
- ABB
- Cummins
- Kohler Power
- Munters
- Stulz
- Trane Technologies
Engineering & energy
- SPX Cooling Technologies
- Black & Veatch
- Burns & McDonnell
- HDR
- Jacobs
- WSP
- AECOM
- Pattern Energy
- Invenergy
- AES
Put your brand before the industry’s most active data‑center investors
Select the sponsorship path that drives the highest ROI and positions you directly in front of decision‑makers. Secure one‑on‑one meetings, host networking activations, and amplify your visibility across the event.
Contact Gareth Tapper at sponsorimn@informa.com