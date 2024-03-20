This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

Data Driven, Hybrid & Full Decentralized Clinical Trials

⏳ $300 SAVINGS END IN:

  • 00
    Days
  • 00
    Hrs
  • 00
    Mins
  • 00
    Secs
Mark Your Calendar for Data Driven, Hybrid and Full Decentralized Clinical Trials 2024!
In-Person Event: April 16 - 17, 2024Hilton Philadelphia at Penn's Landing, Philadelphia
🚀 Book Now
Menu
Book
Mark Your Calendar for Data Driven, Hybrid and Full Decentralized Clinical Trials 2024!
In-Person Event: April 16 - 17, 2024,
Hilton Philadelphia at Penn's Landing, Philadelphia

Put The Patient At The Forefront - Increase Engagement & Improve Data Quality

Harnessing The Potential Of Hybrid and Decentralized Trials Through The Power Of Data, Collaboration & Novel Technology Integration Strategies

Optimize, Innovate, Advance

Save $300 book by Feb 23⬇️ Download the Agenda

⏳ LIMITED FREE* SEATS AVAILABLE ⏳

Join us at the 2024 Data-Driven, Decentralized Clinical Trials Event with a free* pass! Open to Pharma, Biotech, Government, Non-profits, and more! Apply today to secure your complimentary seat.

Where patient centric trials & cutting-edge data technologies collide

The Latest Strategies for Hybrid & Full Decentralized Trials 🔍

  • Uncover the contributions of ethics and technology in governing, approving, and implementing DCTs
  • Learn how your clinical peers are identifying a patient-centric middle ground
  • Understand the role of non-profit Consortiums – Working to involve industry in hybrid and full DCTs
  • Unpick the challenges of frontier based trials, their complexities and dive into the realities of working in rural areas as a site
  • Take away modern solutions that broaden clinical trial participant diversity, equity and inclusion

Technology Innovation & Data Management for Clinical Trials 📈

  • Understand FDA requirements around digital health technology in clinical trials
  • Discover how are digital twins & synthetic data shifting the trial paradigm
  • Master Artificial Intelligence implementation and its role in data Integration across multiple platforms
  • Get to grips with data capture & management in clinical trials
  • Examine how eCOA and eConsent propel the facilitation of DCTs



⬇️ Download the Agenda

Ivan Gonzalez

Medical Doctor Investigator

UMO

The event was a very well organized; we had the opportunity to learn from the better speakers in their areas, the agenda was very interesting

Engage With Key Buyers And Decision Makers At Decentralized Clinical Trials

Whether you're elevating your company's presence, unveiling a new product, or delving into fresh business prospects, partner with us to craft tailor-made solutions that propel you towards achieving your goals.  

Contact Linda Cole: LCole@informaconnectls.com | +44 (0) 20 8052 0405

Showcase at the event

Related Events