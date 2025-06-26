Digital HR: Leveraging AI & People Analytics for Impact
Shape tomorrow’s workforce with AI and people analytics
In today’s fast-evolving digital landscape, HR professionals are expected to lead with both innovation and insight. Digital HR: Leveraging AI & People Analytics for Impact course brings together the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for HR Professionals and the strategic impact of Leveraging HR Analytics & Data to help you future-proof your HR function.
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) for HR Professionals component explores how AI and GenAI are revolutionising the way we live and work, and why HR professionals must adapt to stay ahead. This part of the course equips you with the essential knowledge and practical skills needed to leverage these technologies in the ever-evolving HR landscape. Through dynamic, interactive sessions, you will explore the core concepts of AI and GenAI and discover how they are transforming key HR functions. Using real-world case studies from both global and regional contexts, you will learn how to implement AI solutions to enhance recruitment, talent management, employee engagement, and performance.
Meanwhile, the Leveraging HR Analytics & Data component of the course empowers you to drive data-informed decision-making across your HR function. You will be equipped with analytical tools and insights to harness the full potential of HR analytics, building a culture of evidence-based decision-making within your organisation. You will learn how to align analytics with business objectives, anticipate workforce trends, and measure the impact of HR initiatives. This part of the course helps you develop actionable strategies to influence stakeholders and support organisational growth through meaningful data.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) for HR Professionals
This course equips participants with the knowledge and practical tools needed to adopt and apply AI and GenAI in core HR functions. By the end of the course, you will be able to:
Explain the difference between AI and GenAI, and how each can be applied across HR
Understand what responsible AI is and outline the steps for shaping an ethical AI policy
Identify the cultural shifts, mindsets, and skills necessary for successful AI and GenAI implementation
Describe the concept of prompt engineering, identify the elements of an effective prompt, and practise using a GenAI tool
Leveraging HR Analytics & Data Analytics
This course develops the analytical skills required to make informed, data-driven HR decisions that align with wider business goals. By the end of the course, you will be able to:
Engage in evidence-based conversations with stakeholders using HR data
Adopt an analytics mindset and formulate the right questions to guide data analysis
Use people analytics to align HR initiatives with business priorities
Apply structured methods for gathering and interpreting reliable data
Trainer
03 Nov 2025
4 days, 08:30 14:30 Europe/Londonlocation_on
In Person
Manchester, UK
Language: English
$3,995.00
$4,995.00
Book by 25 August
to save $1,000.00
09 Nov 2025
4 days, 08:30 14:30 Asia/Adenlocation_on
In Person
Doha, Qatar
Language: English
$3,995.00
$4,995.00
Book by 31 August
to save $1,000.00
What's included:
Learning materials - Learners will receive joining instructions 10 days before the programme, with some introductory pre-learning activities and additional course materials.
Who should attend?
This course is designed for forward-thinking HR professionals, business leaders, and consultants who want to stay ahead in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape. It is particularly valuable for those looking to integrate artificial intelligence, GenAI, and data analytics into their HR strategy and daily decision-making.
Introducing CIPD
For over 100 years, the CIPD has championed better work and working lives. As the professional body for HR, L&D, and OD, it supports organisations by focusing on people. With 160,000+ members globally, it gives trusted advice and offers independent thought leadership. It’s a leading voice in the call for good work that creates value for everyone.
Run this course in-house
Informa Connect Academy’s customised training solutions have helped organisations deliver tailored learning in different languages to suit every requirement.