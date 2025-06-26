This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

CIPD - Digital HR: Leveraging AI & People Analytics for Impact

Multiple Dates Available
In Person

Digital HR: Leveraging AI & People Analytics for Impact

Shape tomorrow’s workforce with AI and people analytics

Sign up for our Digital HR: Leveraging AI & People Analytics for Impact Programme

In today’s fast-evolving digital landscape, HR professionals are expected to lead with both innovation and insight. Digital HR: Leveraging AI & People Analytics for Impact course brings together the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for HR Professionals and the strategic impact of Leveraging HR Analytics & Data to help you future-proof your HR function.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) for HR Professionals component explores how AI and GenAI are revolutionising the way we live and work, and why HR professionals must adapt to stay ahead. This part of the course equips you with the essential knowledge and practical skills needed to leverage these technologies in the ever-evolving HR landscape. Through dynamic, interactive sessions, you will explore the core concepts of AI and GenAI and discover how they are transforming key HR functions. Using real-world case studies from both global and regional contexts, you will learn how to implement AI solutions to enhance recruitment, talent management, employee engagement, and performance.

Meanwhile, the Leveraging HR Analytics & Data component of the course empowers you to drive data-informed decision-making across your HR function. You will be equipped with analytical tools and insights to harness the full potential of HR analytics, building a culture of evidence-based decision-making within your organisation. You will learn how to align analytics with business objectives, anticipate workforce trends, and measure the impact of HR initiatives. This part of the course helps you develop actionable strategies to influence stakeholders and support organisational growth through meaningful data.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) for HR Professionals

This course equips participants with the knowledge and practical tools needed to adopt and apply AI and GenAI in core HR functions. By the end of the course, you will be able to:

Explain the difference between AI and GenAI, and how each can be applied across HR

Understand what responsible AI is and outline the steps for shaping an ethical AI policy

Identify the cultural shifts, mindsets, and skills necessary for successful AI and GenAI implementation

Describe the concept of prompt engineering, identify the elements of an effective prompt, and practise using a GenAI tool

Leveraging HR Analytics & Data Analytics

This course develops the analytical skills required to make informed, data-driven HR decisions that align with wider business goals. By the end of the course, you will be able to:

Engage in evidence-based conversations with stakeholders using HR data

Adopt an analytics mindset and formulate the right questions to guide data analysis

Use people analytics to align HR initiatives with business priorities

Apply structured methods for gathering and interpreting reliable data

03 Nov 2025

4 days

08:30 14:30 Europe/London

In Person

In Person

English

English

$4,995.00

$3,995.00

Book by 25 August
to save $1,000.00

09 Nov 2025

4 days

08:30 14:30 Asia/Aden

In Person

Doha, Qatar

English

English

$4,995.00

$3,995.00

Book by 31 August
to save $1,000.00

Learn More About This Training Programme

What's included:

Learning materials - Learners will receive joining instructions 10 days before the programme, with some introductory pre-learning activities and additional course materials.

Who should attend?

This course is designed for forward-thinking HR professionals, business leaders, and consultants who want to stay ahead in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape. It is particularly valuable for those looking to integrate artificial intelligence, GenAI, and data analytics into their HR strategy and daily decision-making.

Introducing CIPD

For over 100 years, the CIPD has championed better work and working lives. As the professional body for HR, L&D, and OD, it supports organisations by focusing on people. With 160,000+ members globally, it gives trusted advice and offers independent thought leadership. It’s a leading voice in the call for good work that creates value for everyone.

