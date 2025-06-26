In today’s fast-evolving digital landscape, HR professionals are expected to lead with both innovation and insight. Digital HR: Leveraging AI & People Analytics for Impact course brings together the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for HR Professionals and the strategic impact of Leveraging HR Analytics & Data to help you future-proof your HR function.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) for HR Professionals component explores how AI and GenAI are revolutionising the way we live and work, and why HR professionals must adapt to stay ahead. This part of the course equips you with the essential knowledge and practical skills needed to leverage these technologies in the ever-evolving HR landscape. Through dynamic, interactive sessions, you will explore the core concepts of AI and GenAI and discover how they are transforming key HR functions. Using real-world case studies from both global and regional contexts, you will learn how to implement AI solutions to enhance recruitment, talent management, employee engagement, and performance.



Meanwhile, the Leveraging HR Analytics & Data component of the course empowers you to drive data-informed decision-making across your HR function. You will be equipped with analytical tools and insights to harness the full potential of HR analytics, building a culture of evidence-based decision-making within your organisation. You will learn how to align analytics with business objectives, anticipate workforce trends, and measure the impact of HR initiatives. This part of the course helps you develop actionable strategies to influence stakeholders and support organisational growth through meaningful data.