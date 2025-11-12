This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

Education Investment MENA
Conference: 11-12 November 2025
United Arab Emirates
MENA'S LEADING EDUCATION INVESTMENT CONFERENCE

Facilitating networking and partnership opportunities between investors, education-related business owners, operators, practitioners and regulators across the Middle East, Africa & Emerging Markets.

UNLOCKING INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES IN THE MENA EDUCATION BUSINESS

Education Investment MENA, co-located with GESS Dubai, is the annual meeting point for the MENA region's education business stakeholders. The 14th edition in November 2025 will bring together influential industry leaders including Ministerial representatives, Regulators, Educators, Investors, Education Business Owners, Entrepreneurs and Solution Providers who want to expand their organisations in the region and beyond.

EDUCATION INVESTMENT CONFERENCE
NOT JUST A CONFERENCE! EXPERIENCE 2 DAYS OF CONTENT, CONNECTIONS & COLLABORATION

Enhancing the Private Education Sector Offerings

Delivering Stronger and Comprehensive Education Through Early Years, K-12, Tertiary and TVET

Future-Proofing School with EdTech

Leverage transformational opportunities in EdTech through innovation, strategic partnerships, and supportive policies

Education Investment Opportunities in MENA

Unlock Investment and Growth Opportunities in the Region's Educational Sector

Artificial Intelligence

Transform Learning with The Power of AI in Education

Education Collaboration

Empowering Progress Through Impactful Partnerships

Financial Metrics and Valuation Models

Determining institute valuation, competitive advantages, growth opportunities, and financial performance

Early Childhood Education

Vital Role of Early Learning Programs For Nurturing Young Minds

Higher Education in KSA: Changing Demand in line with Vision 2030

12th in the Knowledge Series by Colliers, this report highlights the current and projected size of the higher education market in KSA by 2030 and an estimate of the additional seats that will be required by then. The report also highlights market opportunities from the perspective of investors, developers and operators. Some of the factors fueling demand for higher education and which are set to redefine the dynamics and provision of higher education in the country, include increasing incomes, changing demographic profiles, economic diversification to reduce reliance on petrochemicals, Saudization requirements and a desire to improve the quality of education in KSA by attracting international institutions where most of the Saudi youth pursue higher education.

REPOSITION YOUR BUSINESS FOR FUTURE GROWTH: REFLECT. RETHINK. REBOOT.

Learn from the best

We bring together the individuals and businesses who not only know, but also shape the private education investment markets in MENA.

Develop new networks

We connect the entire market in one place - including analysts, LPs, GPs, VCs, direct and online education delivery providers, edupreneurs, financiers, Ministries and regulators.

Chase alternative returns

Our sessions this year focus on alternative segments – including SEN, Online Education, EdTech, Low Fee Offerings, Student Accommodation and more.

Explore opportunities in emerging markets

Join our fireside chat sessions and interactive panel discussions to discover opportunities present in K-12 and higher education across a variety of emerging markets in the MENA region.

Meet the regulators

Get insight from representatives of Bahrain, Oman and Saudi Arabia to explore business opportunities

Take the conversation beyond the conference

Join our Cocktail Reception, Interactive Sessions and Round Table Discussions that will enable you to engage with your peers in an safe, relaxed and informal environment.

Sahar Al Masri

Specialist - Planning & Market Research

Abu Dhabi Education Council (ADEC)

Well organised, good topics, knowledgeable speakers.

