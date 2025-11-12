12th in the Knowledge Series by Colliers, this report highlights the current and projected size of the higher education market in KSA by 2030 and an estimate of the additional seats that will be required by then. The report also highlights market opportunities from the perspective of investors, developers and operators. Some of the factors fueling demand for higher education and which are set to redefine the dynamics and provision of higher education in the country, include increasing incomes, changing demographic profiles, economic diversification to reduce reliance on petrochemicals, Saudization requirements and a desire to improve the quality of education in KSA by attracting international institutions where most of the Saudi youth pursue higher education.