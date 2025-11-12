United Arab Emirates
Education Investment MENA, co-located with GESS Dubai, is the annual meeting point for the MENA region's education business stakeholders. The 14th edition in November 2025 will bring together influential industry leaders including Ministerial representatives, Regulators, Educators, Investors, Education Business Owners, Entrepreneurs and Solution Providers who want to expand their organisations in the region and beyond.
Enhancing the Private Education Sector Offerings
Delivering Stronger and Comprehensive Education Through Early Years, K-12, Tertiary and TVET
Future-Proofing School with EdTech
Leverage transformational opportunities in EdTech through innovation, strategic partnerships, and supportive policies
Education Investment Opportunities in MENA
Unlock Investment and Growth Opportunities in the Region's Educational Sector
Artificial Intelligence
Transform Learning with The Power of AI in Education
Education Collaboration
Empowering Progress Through Impactful Partnerships
Financial Metrics and Valuation Models
Determining institute valuation, competitive advantages, growth opportunities, and financial performance
Early Childhood Education
Vital Role of Early Learning Programs For Nurturing Young Minds
Higher Education in KSA: Changing Demand in line with Vision 2030
12th in the Knowledge Series by Colliers, this report highlights the current and projected size of the higher education market in KSA by 2030 and an estimate of the additional seats that will be required by then. The report also highlights market opportunities from the perspective of investors, developers and operators. Some of the factors fueling demand for higher education and which are set to redefine the dynamics and provision of higher education in the country, include increasing incomes, changing demographic profiles, economic diversification to reduce reliance on petrochemicals, Saudization requirements and a desire to improve the quality of education in KSA by attracting international institutions where most of the Saudi youth pursue higher education.
