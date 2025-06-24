Essential People Skills for Line Managers
Motivate and inspire your team to perform at their best and drive maximum value for your organisation
Sign up for our Essential People Skills for Line Managers Programme
As a line manager, you play a vital role in managing people and operations. By effectively adopting appropriate management styles, you’ll be able to support individual development and achieve both team and organisational goals.
This course will explore the essential skills you need to unlock your team’s full potential and ensure they perform at their best. It will cover the core principles of effective people management and provide practical techniques to enhance your communication, motivation, and delegation skills.
The programme will also emphasise the importance of performance management, helping you boost engagement and empower your team to contribute maximum value to your organisation.
Key Learning Objectives
Implement your management style effectively within your organisation
Delegate tasks appropriately to the right team members based on their strengths and roles
Apply different performance management methods to enhance team performance
Recognise and adapt to different motivational drivers of individuals within your team
Demonstrate effective communication techniques to ensure clarity and understanding
Manage emotional responses in challenging situations to maintain a positive working environment
schedule
Date
maps_home_work
Delivery Type
person
Trainer
language
Language
10 Nov 2025
3 days
08:30 14:30 Asia/Dubai
location_on
In Person
Dubai, UAE
English
download_for_offlineDownload Brochure
$3,995.00
$2,995.00
Book by 1 September
10 Nov 2025
3 days, 08:30 14:30 Asia/Dubailocation_on
In Person
Dubai, UAE
Language: Englishdownload_for_offlineDownload Brochure
$2,995.00
$3,995.00
Book by 1 September
to save $1,000.00
Contact us
Learn More About This Training Programme
What's included:
Learning materials - Learners will receive joining instructions 10 days before the programme, with some introductory pre-learning activities and additional course materials.
Who should attend?
Anyone responsible for overseeing daily operations, managing a team of frontline workers, acting as a liaison between employees and upper management, and ensuring that processes are implemented and run smoothly.
Introducing CIPD
For over 100 years, the CIPD has championed better work and working lives. As the professional body for HR, L&D, and OD, it supports organisations by focusing on people. With 160,000+ members globally, it gives trusted advice and offers independent thought leadership. It’s a leading voice in the call for good work that creates value for everyone.
Run this course in-house
Informa Connect Academy’s customised training solutions have helped organisations deliver tailored learning in different languages to suit every requirement.