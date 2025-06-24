Essential People Skills for Line Managers

As a line manager, you play a vital role in managing people and operations. By effectively adopting appropriate management styles, you’ll be able to support individual development and achieve both team and organisational goals.

This course will explore the essential skills you need to unlock your team’s full potential and ensure they perform at their best. It will cover the core principles of effective people management and provide practical techniques to enhance your communication, motivation, and delegation skills.

The programme will also emphasise the importance of performance management, helping you boost engagement and empower your team to contribute maximum value to your organisation.