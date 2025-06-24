This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

CIPD - Essential People Skills for Line Managers

10 - 12 November 2025
In Person

Essential People Skills for Line Managers

Motivate and inspire your team to perform at their best and drive maximum value for your organisation

Essential People Skills for Line Managers Programme

As a line manager, you play a vital role in managing people and operations. By effectively adopting appropriate management styles, you’ll be able to support individual development and achieve both team and organisational goals.

This course will explore the essential skills you need to unlock your team’s full potential and ensure they perform at their best. It will cover the core principles of effective people management and provide practical techniques to enhance your communication, motivation, and delegation skills.

The programme will also emphasise the importance of performance management, helping you boost engagement and empower your team to contribute maximum value to your organisation.

Key Learning Objectives

Implement your management style effectively within your organisation

Delegate tasks appropriately to the right team members based on their strengths and roles

Apply different performance management methods to enhance team performance

Recognise and adapt to different motivational drivers of individuals within your team

Demonstrate effective communication techniques to ensure clarity and understanding

Manage emotional responses in challenging situations to maintain a positive working environment

10 Nov 2025

3 days

08:30 14:30 Asia/Dubai

location_on

In Person

Dubai, UAE

English

$3,995.00

$2,995.00

Book by 1 September
to save $1,000.00

What's included:

What's included:

Learning materials - Learners will receive joining instructions 10 days before the programme, with some introductory pre-learning activities and additional course materials.

Who should attend?

Anyone responsible for overseeing daily operations, managing a team of frontline workers, acting as a liaison between employees and upper management, and ensuring that processes are implemented and run smoothly.

Introducing CIPD

For over 100 years, the CIPD has championed better work and working lives. As the professional body for HR, L&D, and OD, it supports organisations by focusing on people. With 160,000+ members globally, it gives trusted advice and offers independent thought leadership. It’s a leading voice in the call for good work that creates value for everyone.

See the full agenda

