Global Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs Summit

The 2021 Global Pharma Regulatory Affairs Summit is continuing to provide valuable and latest information on key topics Regulators and Industry are dealing with. It is the good mix of Industry and Regulators having the chance to share their views. With this format Informa is even more establishing the "GPRAS" as THE summit for international RA. Special attention was as well given to the topics around Digitalization in RA like eCTD and ePIL and IDMP and RIM and more to come. Congratulations to the organization and the presenters for the well-arranged and performed e-Summit. Definitely a conference you should not miss. Looking for GPRAS 2022 meeting in person.