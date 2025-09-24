Global Secondaries Summit
Discover untapped investment potential and elevate your strategic approach across the full spectrum of secondaries transactions.
Connect with an elite network of institutional investors, fund managers, and market pioneers to navigate the rapidly evolving secondaries landscape. Through expert-led discussions, targeted networking, and proprietary market insights, position yourself at the forefront of this thriving market.
Why is the Global Secondaries Summit essential?
Europe’s leading LPs & secondaries funds in attendance
With 40+ expert speakers, numerous LPs & other fund managers in attendance, the conference enables attendees to hear the latest thinking from investors around the world, as well as giving them the chance to network with leading secondaries professionals.
The hottest industry topics explored
Attendees have the perfect platform to explore the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the secondaries market, including deal sourcing, pricing dynamics, fund structures, and regulatory considerations.
Reconnect with the industry
With a diverse range of speakers from leading financial institutions, investors, and advisors, participants gain valuable insights, forge strategic partnerships, and enhance their understanding of the ever-evolving landscape of global secondaries.
Key sessions in 2025 include:
Global Secondaries Market Update Fireside Chat
Great Expectations: Can Secondaries Become a 1 Trillion Market?
Latest Innovations in the Secondaries Market
What do LPs really think of the Secondaries Market?
GP-Led - Single & Multi Asset
LP-Led Secondaries
State of the Union
NAV Financing, Leverage, and Preferred Equity
Connect with peers:
The Global Secondaries Summit unites secondaries funds managers, private equity LP investors, and GP fund managers, fostering valuable connections and collaborations with fund stake buyers and sellers. 2024 attendees included:
Private equity professionals
Representatives from private equity firms, GPs, LPs, and fund managers actively engaged in secondaries transactions
Investment banks
Professionals from investment banks and financial institutions involved in advisory services, deal structuring, and execution of secondaries transactions
Legal and regulatory experts
Lawyers, compliance officers, and regulatory specialists who advise on legal frameworks, compliance issues, and regulatory considerations in secondaries transactions
Highlights from Global Secondaries Summit 2024
Partner in 2025
Get in touch with us today to discuss a sponsorship and exhibition package that can help you demonstrate your knowledge and expertise, generate leads and put your brand in the spotlight.
For more information please email Tom.Haslam@informa.com