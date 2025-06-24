This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

CIPD - HR as a Business Partner

15 - 17 December 2025
In Person

HR as a Business Partner

Developing the skills to drive strategic change and business success in HR

Sign up for our HR as a Business Partner Programme

In today’s fast-moving, competitive business world, People Professionals must work hand-in-hand with business leaders to drive performance and meet organisational goals. This programme is designed to help you develop a strategic business mindset and the essential partnering skills to align the people function directly with business objectives.

By participating, you’ll gain the tools to understand and address key internal and external factors impacting the business. You’ll also learn to apply modern business thinking to strategy and planning, ensuring you’re equipped to make a real impact. The course will guide you in building strong, lasting client relationships, fostering effective collaboration, and enhancing your influencing skills to become a trusted advisor.

Key Learning Objectives

Determine factors impacting business strategy

Enhance working relationship across different levels

Connect evidence-based practice with business context

Recognise benefits of contracting and consulting customers

Demonstrate solutions-focused problem solving

Position a business partner as an outcomes driven strategic thinking

Enhance influencing skills for stronger positioning as a trusted advisor

Determine stakeholders and influence with impact

Choose and apply a coaching/mentoring approach

15 Dec 2025

3 days

08:30 14:30 Asia/Dubai

location_on

In Person

Dubai, UAE

English

$3,995.00

$2,995.00

Book by 6 October
to save $1,000.00

Learn More About This Training Programme

What's included:

Learning materials - Learners will receive joining instructions 10 days before the programme, with some introductory pre-learning activities and additional course materials.

Who should attend?

This programme is designed for People Professionals who are either new to business partnering or those looking to strengthen their role as strategic business thinkers. It is ideal for individuals seeking to enhance their performance, influence, and impact within their organisation, positioning themselves as trusted business partners to leadership teams.

Introducing CIPD

For over 100 years, the CIPD has championed better work and working lives. As the professional body for HR, L&D, and OD, it supports organisations by focusing on people. With 160,000+ members globally, it gives trusted advice and offers independent thought leadership. It’s a leading voice in the call for good work that creates value for everyone.

See the full agenda

