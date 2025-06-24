HR as a Business Partner
Developing the skills to drive strategic change and business success in HR
In today’s fast-moving, competitive business world, People Professionals must work hand-in-hand with business leaders to drive performance and meet organisational goals. This programme is designed to help you develop a strategic business mindset and the essential partnering skills to align the people function directly with business objectives.
By participating, you’ll gain the tools to understand and address key internal and external factors impacting the business. You’ll also learn to apply modern business thinking to strategy and planning, ensuring you’re equipped to make a real impact. The course will guide you in building strong, lasting client relationships, fostering effective collaboration, and enhancing your influencing skills to become a trusted advisor.
Key Learning Objectives
Determine factors impacting business strategy
Enhance working relationship across different levels
Connect evidence-based practice with business context
Recognise benefits of contracting and consulting customers
Demonstrate solutions-focused problem solving
Position a business partner as an outcomes driven strategic thinking
Enhance influencing skills for stronger positioning as a trusted advisor
Determine stakeholders and influence with impact
Choose and apply a coaching/mentoring approach
schedule
Date
maps_home_work
Delivery Type
person
Trainer
language
Language
15 Dec 2025
3 days
08:30 14:30 Asia/Dubai
location_on
In Person
Dubai, UAE
English
$3,995.00
$2,995.00
Book by 6 October
Language: English
Learn More About This Training Programme
What's included:
Learning materials - Learners will receive joining instructions 10 days before the programme, with some introductory pre-learning activities and additional course materials.
Who should attend?
This programme is designed for People Professionals who are either new to business partnering or those looking to strengthen their role as strategic business thinkers. It is ideal for individuals seeking to enhance their performance, influence, and impact within their organisation, positioning themselves as trusted business partners to leadership teams.
Introducing CIPD
For over 100 years, the CIPD has championed better work and working lives. As the professional body for HR, L&D, and OD, it supports organisations by focusing on people. With 160,000+ members globally, it gives trusted advice and offers independent thought leadership. It’s a leading voice in the call for good work that creates value for everyone.
Run this course in-house
Informa Connect Academy’s customised training solutions have helped organisations deliver tailored learning in different languages to suit every requirement.