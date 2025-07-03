This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

Independent Medical Education and Grants Summit
Fueling the Future of Health through Education, Grants, and Sponsored Research Excellence

Revolutionizing medical education by integrating technology, expanding global reach, and blazing the trail of industry standards for IISR program development to drive behavior change and impactful care for patients.

Rosanna Veggeberg, MS

Director – Investigator Sponsored Research Unit (ISRU), Office of Clinical Research

Fox Chase Cancer Center

In this rapidly evolving landscape, we need to equip ourselves with the latest funding insights. At the IME & Grants Summit, you'll gain the knowledge to stay competitive so you can continue to drive treatment advancements.

Can't Miss Topics on IME, Grants & IISR at the 2025 Summit:

Crucial Insights on Industry Trends to Drive Powerful Patient Outcomes

  • State of the Industry: Pharma and Medical Education
  • Navigating the Fiscal Tightrope: Budget Challenges in Medical Education and Grants for 2025
  • Are You Bigger Than Your Grant? Navigating the Long Game in Medical Education
  • Amplifying the Patient Voice in Medical Education and Grants
Meet the Speakers

Thought-Provoking Presentations and Expert Panels to Optimize Medical Education and Grants

  • Visionary trailblazers and industry luminaries unveil game-changing strategies to revolutionize medical education and supercharge grant acquisition
    • DEBATE: Company-Led vs. Independent Medical Education: From Foundations to Real-World Applications
    • Global Frontiers: Navigating Investigator-Initiated Sponsored Research Across Borders
    • Transforming Medical Education: Integrating Data-Driven Insights with Compelling Narratives
    • Bridging Innovation: Collaborative Dynamics in Investigator-Initiated Sponsored Research
Brand New Sessions and Workshops:

  • Introducing hands-on, interactive sessions that push conference boundaries. These workshops offer practical experiences and actionable strategies to elevate healthcare practice.
    • Grant Writing Workshop
    • The Independent Medical Education and Grants Summit Live Needs Assessment
    • Modern Learning Made Simple: Fresh Ideas in Instructional Design
    • Collaborative Research vs. Investigator-Initiated Sponsored Research: Debate

A must-attend for your peers in the life sciences industry

Track A

Granting Knowledge - The Future of Medical Education

Exceptional Strategies to Optimize Medical Education and Grants to Drive Impactful Patient Outcomes

Track B

Innovative Horizons - Investigator-Initiated Research

Blaze the Trail of Industry Standards for IISR Program Development, Negotiation, and Results Reporting

Who Should Attend

This conference would be of interest to professionals at pharmaceutical, biotechnology or medical device companies with responsibilities or involvement in the following areas:

  • Medical Education
  • Continuing Medical Education (CME)
  • Independent Medical Education (IME)
  • Grants
  • Medical Communications
  • Compliance
  • Medical Affairs
  • Clinical Affairs
  • Regulatory Affairs
  • eLearning
  • Academic Affairs
  • Legal
  • Scientific Affairs
  • Medical Research
  • IISR / ISR / IST / IIST / IIS

View Sponsor Prospectus

Past Attendee

I came to the grants conference not really knowing what to expect, I found great panels and break out sessions. Amazing opportunities for networking and the knowledge I am leaving with is perfect.