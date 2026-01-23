Real Estate CFO & COO West

Pendry Newport Beach,
Newport Beach, CA
The leading real estate event for CFOs and COOs
Learn from the experts how to finance creatively and operate efficiently.
senior decision-makers
CFOs & COOs
C-suite and SVP-level executives
In-app conversations
The most CFOs & COOs under one roof
Boost your education
Looking for more educational training? We got you covered.
Earn up to 12 CPE credits when you attend and participate in select, in-person sessions.
How it works:
- Stay for the full session
- Participate in the audience engagement
- Submit the required forms for each session you attend
- Get the credits you deserve
Experience networking like never before
As the leading real estate CFO and COO gathering of the year, networking takes center stage. Opportunities this year included:
- Pre-conference cash-bar reception
- Refreshment breaks, breakfasts and lunch
- Networking app with year-round access
- Networking reception
- Closed-door meetings
- Roundtables
Who’s on stage?
Our speakers are dynamic leaders driving transformation within their organizations. They go beyond theory, sharing actionable insights and real-world solutions that are redefining the industry.
In 2026, 40+ speakers will take the stage including:
- Joe Anfuso, CFO, MG Properties
- Afshin Kateb, CFO, Palladius Capital Management
- Paul Giorgio, COO, AECOM
- Barbara Rea, COO, Arden Logistics Parks
- Bryan Sapanza, CFO, Preylock Holdings
Elevate your experience
The CFO Closed Door Meeting will return in 2026, along with the COO Closed Door Meeting that debuted this year!
Each closed-door meeting is exclusive to CFOs and COOs only, to discuss the challenges their businesses are facing and what they are doing to overcome them.
Interact. Engage. Inspire.
Featured speakers include
Neil Sharma
Chief Operating Officer
SolarKal
Perfect event for real estate professionals. Ideal size, timing, and execution—everything just works. Already planning my return.
Expand your reach. Drive success.
Boost your brand’s visibility and connect with key decision-makers in front of the people that matter.
Tailored packages to meet your business goals so that your company is at the front of your clients' minds.
