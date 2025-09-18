Where local middle-market expertise meets national strategy
Tap into the pulse of the California multifamily market.
Connecting the leading owners, developers, investors and property managers in middle market multifamily.
Multifamily Southern California by the numbers
+
stakeholders from across the industry
+
industry expert speakers
%
buy-side attendees
Connecting the key players of California middle-market multifamily
Who’s on stage?
Where local multifamily expertise meets national perspectives, providing actionable strategies to drive your business forward.
With a lineup of top industry experts and senior-level speakers, you’ll gain essential insights to navigate today’s evolving multifamily market.
Leaders will share their knowledge on technology, emerging trends, and real-world success stories to help you thrive in the industry.
Seize the opportunity to learn from the best, network with key decision-makers, and take your portfolio to the next level.
Strengthen your network
Network with the senior executives from the most active middle-market owners, operators, investors, and property managers.
- Multifamily Owners and Developers
- Equity Investors
- Asset Managers
- Lenders
- Property Brokers
- Insurance Companies
- Property Managers
- Vendors and Service Providers
- Real Estate Attorneys and Advisory Firms
Topics specific to the Southern California market
Our expertly crafted agenda revolves around multifamily real estate topics important to you. In today's tumultuous market, discussion is key to the progress of the industry as a whole.
Keep an eye out for the 2025 event agenda to be posted soon.
Where multifamily deals really happen
How many multifamily events are on your calendar? How many of them focus on just middle market multifamily? Only the IMN series…
With thoughtfully crafted topics specific to your market, dedicated property management sessions, and interactive small-group meetings, you will make the most of your time here.
Fast track your growth by expanding your network of middle market multifamily dealmakers.
Featured speakers from 2024
Southeast Multifamily 2024 Attendee
Great forum. Knowledgeable speakers. Wealth of knowledge dispensed.
Reach multifamily’s key players
Boost your brand’s visibility and connect with key decision-makers in front of a robust audience.
We tailor packages to meet your business goals. We make them unique for you so that your company is at the front of your buyers' minds.
Reach out to Todd Rosenberg at sponsorIMN@informa.com.
Maximize your experience with a combo pass
Upgrade to a combo pass for access to both the Southern California Multifamily and ADU Forums—two co-located events under one roof.
With one ticket, you get:
Twice the content – Attend sessions from both events
Access to both networking apps – Connect with attendees from both communities
Full audio access – On-demand recordings from both events