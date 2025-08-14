Pricing & Contracting USA 2026

Where Medicaid, Commercial & Government Teams Collaborate to Drive a Comprehensive Market Strategy
In 2025, attendees had the opportunity to take deep dives into the topics that matter most to their organization. Check out what was covered:
Unlock Synergies Across Medicaid, Government Pricing, SPTR and Commercial Contracting
- Seamlessly integrate government pricing strategies with commercial priorities while ensuring rigorous compliance and price protection
- Operationalize pricing governance that aligns Medicare negotiations, Medicaid requirements, and market access objectives
- Transform cross-functional collaboration between pricing, government affairs, SPTR, and commercial contracting teams into competitive advantage
- Create relationships and foster understanding with stakeholders across 340B, government agencies, wholesalers, states, PDABs, industry associations and more
Execute Strategic Excellence in a Transformed Regulatory Environment
- Implement proven strategies for success under IRA and state-level pricing initiatives
- Integrate pricing, contracting, and transparency requirements into cohesive business practices
- Adapt commercial models to address PBM reform and evolving distribution dynamics
- Accelerate operational readiness for expanded reporting and compliance demands
- Drive innovation in GTN management and contract optimization
Experience Unparalleled Professional Development and Industry Connection
- Engage with 50+ expert-led sessions spanning foundational concepts to advanced strategies
- Participate in closed-door executive summits and focused working groups
- Connect with industry pioneers leading transformation in pricing, contracting and market access
- Build practical expertise through interactive case studies and implementation workshops
- Access targeted learning paths for professionals at every career stage
You don’t know what you don’t know until you attend! Attending this conference absolutely set me and my cross-functional team up to realize revenue savings, compliance and risk mitigation opportunities for our company, and to the benefit of patients who need our drug therapies at the same time. Money very well spent!
Pricing & Contracting USA is committed to bringing together the brightest minds and most influential stakeholders shaping the landscape today. Join thought-leaders and potential partners from across the life sciences community as they dive into the most pressing issues facing the industry right now.