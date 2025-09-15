Medicaid Drug Rebate Program (MDRP) Summit 2025

With insights gained from our vibrant pricing and contracting community, we're primed for another ground-breaking event! Whether you're a seasoned pro or a newcomer, get ready for an upgraded program packed with cutting-edge topics such as 340B, drug pricing policy and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to name a few, designed to aid you in conquering the complex, ever-evolving regulatory guidelines and accelerate your careers by sourcing world-class content and networking with everyone who matters in Medicaid.

Don't just take our word for it — check out the thrilling preview of what's to come in 2025!



