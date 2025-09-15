Medicaid Drug Rebate Program (MDRP) Summit 2025

Master Complex Regulatory Guidelines to Deliver Compliant Government Pricing and Reporting Programs
Providing unparalleled access to the government regulators creating the rules, the industry leaders interpreting them and the manufacturer experts implementing them.
With insights gained from our vibrant pricing and contracting community, we're primed for another ground-breaking event! Whether you're a seasoned pro or a newcomer, get ready for an upgraded program packed with cutting-edge topics such as 340B, drug pricing policy and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to name a few, designed to aid you in conquering the complex, ever-evolving regulatory guidelines and accelerate your careers by sourcing world-class content and networking with everyone who matters in Medicaid.
Navigate Complex Regulatory Intersections
- Navigating the Intersection: 340B, IRA, MFP: Analyze IRA impacts on 340B pricing, assess MFP reforms' effect on program participation, and develop compliance approaches across overlapping drug pricing policies for financial sustainability.
- 340B Litigation Outcomes Reviewed: Examine federal court decisions affecting contract pharmacy arrangements, 340B administrative dispute resolution processes, Medicaid and shifting manufacturer obligations.
- State Price Transparency & Reporting: Balance compliance with evolving state transparency requirements while effectively safeguarding sensitive pricing information through proven trade secret protection strategies.
Master the New Pharmaceutical Policy Frontier
- The Complete IRA Gameplan: Outline essential MFP requirements and implementation strategies, navigate treasury operation changes from traditional 45-day cycles to daily payment requirements, and develop robust data governance frameworks.
- Enterprise Impact of 340B: Identify how 340B program dynamics influence cross-functional operations, including field sales, product lifecycle planning, distribution strategy, and financial forecasting considerations.
- Building Your Government Pricing Foundation: Develop internal calculation frameworks, implement tools for accurate government pricing assessment, and optimize cross-functional workflows connecting pricing, finance, and treasury functions.
Drive Strategic Business Decisions
- Exclusive State Dispute Resolution Meetings: Engage in targeted one-on-one discussions with state representatives to resolve rebates, reporting, and compliance questions with decision-makers from over 20 states.
- Commercial Implications in the MFP Era: Analyze market signals regarding PBM treatment of MFP-negotiated products, develop commercial strategies addressing changing rebate dynamics, and explore evolving patient affordability programs.
- Strategic Pricing in a Changing Market: Build scenario planning models for IP and market disruptions, develop dynamic pricing strategies responsive to market conditions, and transform contracting decisions into strategic market advantages.
