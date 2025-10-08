The world of asset and wealth management. One place. One time.
Build partnerships with the most senior leaders in public and private markets, asset allocation, distribution, investment and operations for private wealth.
+
senior professionals
+
asset & wealth managers
+
fund selectors & asset owners
+
CEOs from across the industry
+
countries from around the world represented
The largest asset & wealth management conference in the world
Delivering unparalleled innovation, insights and connections over three decades.
35 years of connecting the industry
In 2025, 1,500+ senior decision-makers came to Monaco including:
- CEOs, CIOs, COOs and heads of distribution from the world's top asset and wealth management firms
- heads of fund and manager selection from private banks, wealth managers and asset owners
- leaders from across private markets & more...
It's the world's #1 place to strengthen strategic international partnerships and drive growth for your business.
500+ fund selectors & asset owners
From the moment you register, our dedicated investor relations team is with you every step of the way, ensuring you get the most out of your experience.
- Discover high-impact investment strategies
- Effortlessly expand your network
- Learn from the best
Complimentary passes are available for authorised fund selectors and asset owners, including private banks, wholesale wealth managers, insurers, DFMs, and family offices.
Meetings that matter
Every minute counts which is why we integrate networking into every aspect of the event. Last year 22,000+ meetings took place.
Closed-door discussions, peer-to-peer roundtables and social events are all backed up by the latest event tech. Our ConnectMe app launches weeks ahead of the event, letting you see who's attending, send messages and pre-schedule meetings before the event.
Learn more about the Women Mean Business initiative and the exclusive networking opportunities available for asset & wealth management CEOs at The CEO Boardroom.
What was on the agenda?
Two days of expertly curated content you won’t find anywhere else. 2025 event covered:
- How geopolitical shifts are impacting investment strategies
- The rise of cross-capital solutions and strategic partnerships
- New asset allocation trends across active, passive, alternative markets
- How private markets innovation is boosting wealth management
- How tokenisation and new platforms are driving growth
300+ expert speakers
The leading asset management firms which took to the stage include Goldman Sachs Asst Management, RBC BlueBay, aberdeen Investments, EY, Capital Group, EQT, LGIM, Principal Global Investors, Robeco and SSGA.
Private banks, wealth managers and asset owners included AP4, FERI Trust, HSBC Private Banking, Pictet Wealth Management, Santander Private Banking, UBS Global Wealth Management and UBP.
Private markets for private wealth
In 2025, a stage was devoted to private markets for wealth management showcases key insights from 50+ top-tier private banks, family offices and leading GPs.
Get the latest on evergreen funds, private markets, multi-asset distribution trends, and alternative investment access strategies.
The creme de la creme of the industry at IMpower FundForum 2025
With over 1,500 senior leaders in asset and wealth management in Monaco, IMpower FundForum is the #1 place for anyone who's anyone in the industry to come and network, collaborate, and learn about the latest innovations.
Find out why CEOs, CIOs, COOs and senior leaders in asset and wealth management choose IMpower FundForum to be a key part of their calendar every year.
Hear from 300+ influential leaders...
Luis Garcia-Izquierdo Ruiz
Executive Vice President
Santander Alternative Investmentes SGIIC
“Thank you so much for this excellent event and such transfer of knowledge”
Sponsor the event
Sponsor the event to unlock premium access to the largest and most senior gathering for the asset & wealth management industry. Promote your brand to 1400+ global decision-makers including 400+ asset allocators.
Generate high-quality leads by leading the conversation on stage, hosting a networking event, or showcasing your brand through exhibiting.
Contact James at james.roberts@informa.com or call +44 (0) 20 8052 0422.
Get the Latest Event Updates
Join the digital community
Keep up with the latest in wealth and asset management from our global network of experts all year round.
The Wealth & Investment Management content page
Discover exclusive thought leadership from experts in investment and fund management.
Be first to know and understand the future of wealth & asset management.
IMpower eMagazines
Don't miss our insightful eMagazines; featuring specialist articles and interviews only available to members of the investment management community.
IMpower videos on Streamly
Keep up-to-date with the latest exclusive interviews, session recordings, expert insights and more video content on Streamly.