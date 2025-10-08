This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

22 - 24 June 2026|The Grimaldi Forum, Monte Carlo, Monaco

The world of asset and wealth management. One place. One time.

Build partnerships with the most senior leaders in public and private markets, asset allocation, distribution, investment and operations for private wealth.

Latest agendaWho's attending
+

senior professionals

+

asset & wealth managers

+

fund selectors & asset owners

+

CEOs from across the industry

+

countries from around the world represented

The largest asset & wealth management conference in the world

Delivering unparalleled innovation, insights and connections over three decades.

Networking drinks at the #1 event for global asset & wealth managers

35 years of connecting the industry

In 2025, 1,500+ senior decision-makers came to Monaco including:

  • CEOs, CIOs, COOs and heads of distribution from the world's top asset and wealth management firms
  • heads of fund and manager selection from private banks, wealth managers and asset owners
  • leaders from across private markets & more...

It's the world's #1 place to strengthen strategic international partnerships and drive growth for your business.

Who will you meet?
Social drinks at the leading wealth & asset management event in Monaco

500+ fund selectors & asset owners

From the moment you register, our dedicated investor relations team is with you every step of the way, ensuring you get the most out of your experience.

  • Discover high-impact investment strategies
  • Effortlessly expand your network
  • Learn from the best

Complimentary passes are available for authorised fund selectors and asset owners, including private banks, wholesale wealth managers, insurers, DFMs, and family offices.

Asset & wealth management leaders networking in Monaco

Meetings that matter

Every minute counts which is why we integrate networking into every aspect of the event. Last year 22,000+ meetings took place.

Closed-door discussions, peer-to-peer roundtables and social events are all backed up by the latest event tech. Our ConnectMe app launches weeks ahead of the event, letting you see who's attending, send messages and pre-schedule meetings before the event.

Learn more about the Women Mean Business initiative and the exclusive networking opportunities available for asset & wealth management CEOs at The CEO Boardroom.

Your social calendar
Industry experts speaking at IMpower FundForum

What was on the agenda?

Two days of expertly curated content you won’t find anywhere else. 2025 event covered:

  • How geopolitical shifts are impacting investment strategies
  • The rise of cross-capital solutions and strategic partnerships
  • New asset allocation trends across active, passive, alternative markets
  • How private markets innovation is boosting wealth management
  • How tokenisation and new platforms are driving growth
Global leaders speaking at IMpower FundForum in Monaco

300+ expert speakers

The leading asset management firms which took to the stage include Goldman Sachs Asst Management, RBC BlueBay, aberdeen Investments, EY, Capital Group, EQT, LGIM, Principal Global Investors, Robeco and SSGA.

Private banks, wealth managers and asset owners included AP4, FERI Trust, HSBC Private Banking, Pictet Wealth Management, Santander Private Banking, UBS Global Wealth Management and UBP.

Audience at IMpower FundForum

Private markets for private wealth

In 2025, a stage was devoted to private markets for wealth management showcases key insights from 50+ top-tier private banks, family offices and leading GPs.

Get the latest on evergreen funds, private markets, multi-asset distribution trends, and alternative investment access strategies.

The creme de la creme of the industry at IMpower FundForum 2025

With over 1,500 senior leaders in asset and wealth management in Monaco, IMpower FundForum is the #1 place for anyone who's anyone in the industry to come and network, collaborate, and learn about the latest innovations.

Find out why CEOs, CIOs, COOs and senior leaders in asset and wealth management choose IMpower FundForum to be a key part of their calendar every year.

Luis Garcia-Izquierdo Ruiz

Executive Vice President

Santander Alternative Investmentes SGIIC

“Thank you so much for this excellent event and such transfer of knowledge”

Join the digital community

Keep up with the latest in wealth and asset management from our global network of experts all year round.

The Wealth & Investment Management content page

Discover exclusive thought leadership from experts in investment and fund management.

Be first to know and understand the future of wealth & asset management.

IMpower eMagazines

Don't miss our insightful eMagazines; featuring specialist articles and interviews only available to members of the investment management community.

IMpower videos on Streamly

Keep up-to-date with the latest exclusive interviews, session recordings, expert insights and more video content on Streamly.

