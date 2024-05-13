This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

L&D Summit | Abu Dhabi
Masterclass: 13 May 2024
Conference & Exhibition: 14 - 15 May 2024
Certified Programs: 16 - 17 May 2024
Ritz Carlton Grand CanalAbu Dhabi, UAE
REGISTER
Menu
REGISTER

Making learning & development a cornerstone for business success




Join the region's largest learning & development conference and exhibition in Abu Dhabi. Certified programmes, global speakers, and 650+ talent development leaders driving UAE's Vision 2030 of a resilient knowledge economy.

13 - 17 May 2024 | Ritz Carlton Grand Canal Abu Dhabi UAE

Register as a premium delegateRegister as a free visitor

Mapping your path to success: Gain L&D success strategies from our top experts

Erin Meyer

The culture map: How people think, lead, and get things done around the world

Erin Meyer

American Author I Professor at INSEAD Business School, Paris


View Profile
Jamil Qureshi

Learning Innovation: Strategies for Effective Coaching and Mentorship Pathways

Jamil Qureshi

Performance Coach I Psychologist I Author


View Profile
Dave Ulrich

Strategies for L&D to drive value in an ever-changing world of work

Dave Ulrich

Author | Professor at Michigan Ross School of Business


View Profile
See the full agenda

L&D Summit | Abu Dhabi in Numbers




600+

L&D And Talent Professionals

45+

Expert Speaker Line-Up

30+

Interactive Sessions

0

Masterclass

0

Certified Workshops

0

Days of practical learning

REGISTER NOW

LPI certified workshops

Learning Performance Institute (LPI), the global body for workplace learning and performance.

Curated for the modern-day L&D professional, LPI workshops will elevate your conference and training experience, empowering professionals to upskill and adapt swiftly in the ever-evolving workplace by focusing on key themes and trending topics relevant to the region today!

About LPI

L&D Summit | Abu Dhabi

See what's in store - Join the largest gathering for L&D professionals in MENA

Be part of a groundbreaking gathering shaping the future of L&D in the UAE

Join us for the inaugural edition of this premier launch event in Abu Dhabi, uniting Learning & Talent Development Professionals with top government executives and decision-makers from the region's leading corporations.

Premium Conference

Participate in interactive sessions with 50+ global and regional experts on critical topics like Cultural Transformation, Workforce Resilience, and Empowering Tech-Driven Teams.

See the full agenda

3 Certified Workshops

Upskill with workshops on Performance Consulting (LPI), AI Readiness (LPI) and Effective Stakeholder Management and equip yourself to make a real impact.

View Workshops

World-class Exhibition

Connect with 25+ global solution providers offering impactful L&D and HR products and solutions to help you accelerate transformation in your L&D processes.

Showcase at the event

15+ Free CPD Seminars

Dive deep into L&TD subjects over the 2-day event, free of charge, and earn your CPD certificate. Learn while you network and elevate your professional profile.

See the full agenda
REGISTER

Next-gen topics for the learning and talent development community

  • Innovation Injection: Supercharging Coaching and Mentorship
  • 2024 Vision: L&D Strategy Essentials Unveiled
  • L&D Overdrive: Power Up with Emerging Tech
  • Unlocking Potential: The Magic Behind Great Leaders
  • Smooth Sailing: Mastering Training and Facilitation in L&D
  • Talent Overdrive: Future-proofing for Tomorrow's Challenges
  • Data Dynamics: Navigating the Rhythm of Learning Analytics
  • Cultivating a Learning-Ready Culture for Tomorrow
  • EQ, GenAI, and Growth: The Dynamic Trio Unleashed
  • Redefining Success: The Evolution of Performance Management
Download Agenda

YEAR-ROUND CONTENT FROM THE HR COMMUNITY

The HR Observer website features insights, interviews, and articles from our global network of HR, HR tech, talent, and rewards experts.

Stay on top of the HR happening in the region!

VISIT THE HR OBSERVER

Related Events

CERTIFIED BY THE CPD CERTIFICATION SERVICE

L&D Summit | Abu Dhabi is now a CPD-certified event.

Attendees can request a CPD certificate after attending the event. For further information on CPD accreditation please visit: www.cpduk.co.uk

Masterclass: 13 May 2024
Conference & Exhibition: 14 - 15 May 2024
Certified Programs: 16 - 17 May 2024
Ritz Carlton Grand Canal,
Abu Dhabi, UAE

Do you want to find out more?

Get in touch via WhatsApp and we'll answer all your questions regarding program, conference, speakers and event features.

WhatsApp Us Now!