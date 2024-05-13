Making learning & development a cornerstone for business success
Join the region's largest learning & development conference and exhibition in Abu Dhabi. Certified programmes, global speakers, and 650+ talent development leaders driving UAE's Vision 2030 of a resilient knowledge economy.
13 - 17 May 2024 | Ritz Carlton Grand Canal Abu Dhabi UAE
Mapping your path to success: Gain L&D success strategies from our top experts
The culture map: How people think, lead, and get things done around the world
Erin Meyer
American Author I Professor at INSEAD Business School, Paris
Learning Innovation: Strategies for Effective Coaching and Mentorship Pathways
Jamil Qureshi
Performance Coach I Psychologist I Author
Strategies for L&D to drive value in an ever-changing world of work
Dave Ulrich
Author | Professor at Michigan Ross School of Business
Top L&D Experts that will take the stage in 2024
L&D Summit | Abu Dhabi in Numbers
600+
L&D And Talent Professionals
45+
Expert Speaker Line-Up
30+
Interactive Sessions
0
Masterclass
0
Certified Workshops
0
Days of practical learning
LPI certified workshops
Learning Performance Institute (LPI), the global body for workplace learning and performance.
Curated for the modern-day L&D professional, LPI workshops will elevate your conference and training experience, empowering professionals to upskill and adapt swiftly in the ever-evolving workplace by focusing on key themes and trending topics relevant to the region today!
L&D Summit | Abu Dhabi
See what's in store - Join the largest gathering for L&D professionals in MENA
Be part of a groundbreaking gathering shaping the future of L&D in the UAE
Join us for the inaugural edition of this premier launch event in Abu Dhabi, uniting Learning & Talent Development Professionals with top government executives and decision-makers from the region's leading corporations.
Premium Conference
Participate in interactive sessions with 50+ global and regional experts on critical topics like Cultural Transformation, Workforce Resilience, and Empowering Tech-Driven Teams.
3 Certified Workshops
Upskill with workshops on Performance Consulting (LPI), AI Readiness (LPI) and Effective Stakeholder Management and equip yourself to make a real impact.
World-class Exhibition
Connect with 25+ global solution providers offering impactful L&D and HR products and solutions to help you accelerate transformation in your L&D processes.
15+ Free CPD Seminars
Dive deep into L&TD subjects over the 2-day event, free of charge, and earn your CPD certificate. Learn while you network and elevate your professional profile.
Next-gen topics for the learning and talent development community
Innovation Injection: Supercharging Coaching and Mentorship
2024 Vision: L&D Strategy Essentials Unveiled
L&D Overdrive: Power Up with Emerging Tech
Unlocking Potential: The Magic Behind Great Leaders
Smooth Sailing: Mastering Training and Facilitation in L&D
Talent Overdrive: Future-proofing for Tomorrow's Challenges
Data Dynamics: Navigating the Rhythm of Learning Analytics
Cultivating a Learning-Ready Culture for Tomorrow
EQ, GenAI, and Growth: The Dynamic Trio Unleashed
Redefining Success: The Evolution of Performance Management
Get the Latest Event Updates
YEAR-ROUND CONTENT FROM THE HR COMMUNITY
The HR Observer website features insights, interviews, and articles from our global network of HR, HR tech, talent, and rewards experts.
Stay on top of the HR happening in the region!
Supported By
Learning Partner
Exclusive Media Partner
Headline Sponsor
Silver Sponsor
Learning Sponsor
Powered by
Organised by
CERTIFIED BY THE CPD CERTIFICATION SERVICE
L&D Summit | Abu Dhabi is now a CPD-certified event.
Attendees can request a CPD certificate after attending the event. For further information on CPD accreditation please visit: www.cpduk.co.uk
Conference & Exhibition: 14 - 15 May 2024
Certified Programs: 16 - 17 May 2024
Ritz Carlton Grand Canal,
Abu Dhabi, UAE