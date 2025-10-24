AI Implementation Day: 21 October 2025
Main Event & Exhibition: 22 - 23 October 2025
Future Workplace Awards: 22 October 2025|Hall 3 & 4, DWTC, Dubai
The Region's Largest HR Stage.
Thought leadership, tech, training, talent — it’s all here, and it’s all happening now.
5500+
HR Professionals
125+
Speakers
120+
Sessions
70+
Exhibitors
8+
Dynamic Content Stages
Big ideas. Big changes. Be prepared to be inspired.
Attend inspirational keynotes, get direct access to impactful HR solutions, make genuine connections, and much more.
8 Dynamic Stages
No fluff. Just real conversations that matter.
A closed-door summit for HR leaders driving real impact. From nationalisation to AI, leadership to transformation, join the region's boldest voices shaping the workforce of tomorrow.
AI Implementation Day
One day. All things AI for HR.
Join experts during this interactive masterclass, to explore real-life AI successes from selecting the right tech stack to retaining employees, upskilling and overcoming resistance.
Masterclasses and Workshops
Certification. Strategy. Execution.
Choose from a variety of masterclasses and workshops by Harvard, HRCI, LPI, CLS and more, offering practical tools, certifications, and competitive advantage.
Premium Leadership Hubs
The Talent Hub, L&D Hub and Think Tank Hub.
Interactive breakout sessions where you can connect with peers and experts to solve real HR challenges.
50+ Free Sessions & 70+ Exhibitors
Learn. Engage. Get certified—for free.
Source latest solutions and access themed stages with insights, tech demos and earn CPD hours with digital badges.
Future Workplace Awards
Celebrate the region's boldest HR change-makers
This awards gala honours organisations and leaders building people-first, future-ready workplaces. Expect recognition and glamour!
Three Icons. One Stage.
Sir Gareth Southgate
Fons Trompenaars
Dave Ulrich
What's new at HRSE Dubai this year
All-New Premium Stage Line-Up
One pass. Unlimited elevation.
Our most prestigious speaker roster ever assembled, featuring C-Suite executives and Directors from leading global and regional enterprises. This exceptional lineup showcases fresh perspectives with 90% new voices, delivering unparalleled strategic insights from the highest echelons of corporate leadership across international markets.
Our Speaker Pledge
No fluff. No filler. No recycled slides.
Every speaker at HRSE 2025 has pledged to deliver practical, real-world strategies that drive tangible results. From innovative talent strategies to cutting-edge HR technologies, each session is designed to provide actionable frameworks and proven methodologies.
Interactive Session Formats Included in Every Session
This isn’t background noise. It’s breakthrough content.
Every presenter at HRSE Dubai 2025 has made a firm commitment to deliver implementable, results-driven strategies drawn from real-world application. Our speakers prioritise practical solutions you can immediately deploy, deliberately moving beyond theoretical frameworks or conceptual discussions that may intrigue but fail to create tangible workplace impact.
1:1 Matchmaking
Right people. Real conversations. Zero guesswork.
We’re making networking smarter with AI-powered matchmaking that connects you with the most relevant HR leaders, partners, and innovators. Book 1:1 meetings in advance, cut through the noise, and get straight to the people who matter. This isn’t just networking. It’s intentional connection.
What happens here will shape the future of HR
From Main Stage to Deep Dive - Here's What's On
THE Circle Stage
Speaker seniority: C-Suite & Celebrity speakers
HRSE Dubai's Premium Main Stage showcases morning keynotes from C-Suite executives and celebrity speakers on both event days. These sessions deliver strategic insights and practical guidance on big-picture topics relevant to the entire HR community.
HR Center Stage
Speaker seniority: Mixture of C-suite and Director-Level
HRSE Dubai's Exhibition Main Stage delivers essential insights and actionable takeaways addressing challenges faced by HR teams and organisations. Sessions focus on strategic HR development, securing stakeholder investment for initiatives, and elevating HR's organisational impact.
AI Implementation Day
Speaker seniority: Mixture of C-suite and Director-Level
A comprehensive full-day program guiding you through AI implementation from concept to execution. Experience interactive demos, real-world case studies, collaborative hackathons, and valuable benchmarking sessions. Industry experts will provide step-by-step guidance on successful implementation strategies, equipping you with practical tools to advance your organisation's AI journey.
Think Tank Hub
Speaker seniority: Mixture of C-suite, Director-Level and Celebrity speakers
Engage in diverse small-group sessions designed to reinforce key learnings through multiple formats. Participate in exclusive Q&As with celebrity speakers, collaborative strategy workshops, hands-on coaching labs, and other immersive experiences. These intimate sessions provide valuable opportunities to apply concepts in a supportive environment.
Talent Hub
Speaker seniority: Mixture of C-suite and Director-Level
An intimate forum dedicated to addressing critical talent challenges in hiring, retention, performance management, and strategic workforce planning. Designed specifically for talent professionals, this collaborative space facilitates the exchange of successful initiatives and forward-thinking strategies.
L&D Hub
Speaker seniority: Mixture of C-suite and Director-Level
A focused space dedicated to solving key L&D challenges through collaborative sessions. Explore effective approaches to coaching, personalised learning pathways, measuring L&D ROI, and aligning development initiatives with business objectives. This specialised forum brings together L&D professionals to share insights and exchange best practices around evolving learning needs.
Collaboration Zone
Speaker seniority: Mainly Director level
Engage in structured idea-sharing, role-playing scenarios, and focused roundtables that convert concepts into practical applications. Your opportunity to contribute valuable insights, learn from diverse perspectives, and actively shape the professional conversation.
Tech & Innovation Zone
Speaker seniority: Mainly Director level
The premier platform where your digital transformation, AI implementation, and innovation questions receive expert answers from industry pioneers. Gain valuable insights directly from the most technologically advanced organisations as they share proven strategies, implementation frameworks, and future-focused approaches to drive your digital evolution.
Wellness Zone
Speaker seniority: Mainly Director level
A dedicated space for a personal and employee wellbeing boost, featuring guided activities, expert presentations, and proven techniques. Discover practical approaches to alleviate workplace stress, prevent burnout, and build mental resilience; all designed to create a healthier, more balanced environment for you and your team.
Workforce Transformation Zone
Speaker seniority: Mainly Director level
Your comprehensive resource destination addressing the full spectrum of workforce challenges. Explore expert insights on learning and development, employee engagement strategies, culture transformation, and tailored rewards programs, among many other critical workplace topics. This knowledge center delivers practical solutions to optimise your human capital management approach.
Delve deeper into key themes and topics that matter
As HR strategies continue to undergo radical transformations, be future-ready and analyse top HR trends set to impact you with an aim to establish a workforce that is prepared for the future. The agenda includes key themes such as:
Organisational Digital Transformation
Upskilling and Reskilling for Evolved Job Roles
Workforce Mindset Shift for the Future
Talent Acquisition and Retention
Employee Engagement
Change Management
Talent Development
Talent Management
Strategic HR, not Administrative HR
AI Implementation Strategy
Multigenerational Workforce Success
HR's Role in Business Growth and Profitability
Learning & Development
Succession Planning
Localisation of Talent
Strengthening the EVP
Compensation and Benefits
Wellness & Mental Health in the Workplace
Workforce Diversity and Inclusivity
Leadership Development
Vagelyn Federico
Director Of Human Resources
Dusit Thani Dubai
The event is very informative and timely. It gives a fresh and creative impression of how HR can be in the future and cope up with the fast-pace changes of technology.
