HRSE (HR Summit & Expo)
Workshops: 19, 20 & 24 October 2025
AI Implementation Day: 21 October 2025
Main Event & Exhibition: 22 - 23 October 2025
Future Workplace Awards: 22 October 2025
Hall 3 & 4, DWTCDubai
The Region's Largest HR Stage.

Thought leadership, tech, training, talent — it’s all here, and it’s all happening now.

5500+

HR Professionals

125+

Speakers

120+

Sessions

70+

Exhibitors

8+

Dynamic Content Stages

Big ideas. Big changes. Be prepared to be inspired.

Attend inspirational keynotes, get direct access to impactful HR solutions, make genuine connections, and much more.

8 Dynamic Stages

No fluff. Just real conversations that matter.

A closed-door summit for HR leaders driving real impact. From nationalisation to AI, leadership to transformation, join the region's boldest voices shaping the workforce of tomorrow.

AI Implementation Day

One day. All things AI for HR.

Join experts during this interactive masterclass, to explore real-life AI successes from selecting the right tech stack to retaining employees, upskilling and overcoming resistance.

Masterclasses and Workshops

Certification. Strategy. Execution.

Choose from a variety of masterclasses and workshops by Harvard, HRCI, LPI, CLS and more, offering practical tools, certifications, and competitive advantage.

Premium Leadership Hubs

The Talent Hub, L&D Hub and Think Tank Hub.

Interactive breakout sessions where you can connect with peers and experts to solve real HR challenges.

50+ Free Sessions & 70+ Exhibitors

Learn. Engage. Get certified—for free.

Source latest solutions and access themed stages with insights, tech demos and earn CPD hours with digital badges.

Future Workplace Awards

Celebrate the region's boldest HR change-makers

This awards gala honours organisations and leaders building people-first, future-ready workplaces. Expect recognition and glamour!

Three Icons. One Stage.

Sir Gareth Southgate

Sir Gareth Southgate

Leader, Manager, Coach
Former England Men's Football Senior Manager

Fons Trompenaars

Principal CEO
Trompenaars Hampden-Turner Consulting

Dave Ulrich

Speaker I Author I Professor
Michigan Ross School of Business

What's new at HRSE Dubai this year

All-New Premium Stage Line-Up

One pass. Unlimited elevation.

Our most prestigious speaker roster ever assembled, featuring C-Suite executives and Directors from leading global and regional enterprises. This exceptional lineup showcases fresh perspectives with 90% new voices, delivering unparalleled strategic insights from the highest echelons of corporate leadership across international markets.

Our Speaker Pledge

No fluff. No filler. No recycled slides.

Every speaker at HRSE 2025 has pledged to deliver practical, real-world strategies that drive tangible results. From innovative talent strategies to cutting-edge HR technologies, each session is designed to provide actionable frameworks and proven methodologies.

Interactive Session Formats Included in Every Session

This isn’t background noise. It’s breakthrough content.

Every presenter at HRSE Dubai 2025 has made a firm commitment to deliver implementable, results-driven strategies drawn from real-world application. Our speakers prioritise practical solutions you can immediately deploy, deliberately moving beyond theoretical frameworks or conceptual discussions that may intrigue but fail to create tangible workplace impact.

1:1 Matchmaking

Right people. Real conversations. Zero guesswork.

We’re making networking smarter with AI-powered matchmaking that connects you with the most relevant HR leaders, partners, and innovators. Book 1:1 meetings in advance, cut through the noise, and get straight to the people who matter. This isn’t just networking. It’s intentional connection.

What happens here will shape the future of HR

From Main Stage to Deep Dive - Here's What's On

PAID

THE Circle Stage

22 - 23 October 2025
Speaker seniority: C-Suite & Celebrity speakers

HRSE Dubai's Premium Main Stage showcases morning keynotes from C-Suite executives and celebrity speakers on both event days. These sessions deliver strategic insights and practical guidance on big-picture topics relevant to the entire HR community.

PAID

HR Center Stage

22 - 23 October 2025
Speaker seniority: Mixture of C-suite and Director-Level

HRSE Dubai's Exhibition Main Stage delivers essential insights and actionable takeaways addressing challenges faced by HR teams and organisations. Sessions focus on strategic HR development, securing stakeholder investment for initiatives, and elevating HR's organisational impact.

PAID

AI Implementation Day

21 October 2025
Speaker seniority: Mixture of C-suite and Director-Level

A comprehensive full-day program guiding you through AI implementation from concept to execution. Experience interactive demos, real-world case studies, collaborative hackathons, and valuable benchmarking sessions. Industry experts will provide step-by-step guidance on successful implementation strategies, equipping you with practical tools to advance your organisation's AI journey.

PAID

Think Tank Hub

22 - 23 October 2025
Speaker seniority: Mixture of C-suite, Director-Level and Celebrity speakers

Engage in diverse small-group sessions designed to reinforce key learnings through multiple formats. Participate in exclusive Q&As with celebrity speakers, collaborative strategy workshops, hands-on coaching labs, and other immersive experiences. These intimate sessions provide valuable opportunities to apply concepts in a supportive environment.

PAID

Talent Hub

22 - 23 October 2025
Speaker seniority: Mixture of C-suite and Director-Level

An intimate forum dedicated to addressing critical talent challenges in hiring, retention, performance management, and strategic workforce planning. Designed specifically for talent professionals, this collaborative space facilitates the exchange of successful initiatives and forward-thinking strategies.

PAID

L&D Hub

22 - 23 October 2025
Speaker seniority: Mixture of C-suite and Director-Level

A focused space dedicated to solving key L&D challenges through collaborative sessions. Explore effective approaches to coaching, personalised learning pathways, measuring L&D ROI, and aligning development initiatives with business objectives. This specialised forum brings together L&D professionals to share insights and exchange best practices around evolving learning needs.

FREE

Collaboration Zone

22 - 23 October 2025
Speaker seniority: Mainly Director level

Engage in structured idea-sharing, role-playing scenarios, and focused roundtables that convert concepts into practical applications. Your opportunity to contribute valuable insights, learn from diverse perspectives, and actively shape the professional conversation.

FREE

Tech & Innovation Zone

22 - 23 October 2025
Speaker seniority: Mainly Director level

The premier platform where your digital transformation, AI implementation, and innovation questions receive expert answers from industry pioneers. Gain valuable insights directly from the most technologically advanced organisations as they share proven strategies, implementation frameworks, and future-focused approaches to drive your digital evolution.

FREE

Wellness Zone

22 - 23 October 2025
Speaker seniority: Mainly Director level

A dedicated space for a personal and employee wellbeing boost, featuring guided activities, expert presentations, and proven techniques. Discover practical approaches to alleviate workplace stress, prevent burnout, and build mental resilience; all designed to create a healthier, more balanced environment for you and your team.

FREE

Workforce Transformation Zone

22 - 23 October 2025
Speaker seniority: Mainly Director level

Your comprehensive resource destination addressing the full spectrum of workforce challenges. Explore expert insights on learning and development, employee engagement strategies, culture transformation, and tailored rewards programs, among many other critical workplace topics. This knowledge center delivers practical solutions to optimise your human capital management approach.

Delve deeper into key themes and topics that matter

As HR strategies continue to undergo radical transformations, be future-ready and analyse top HR trends set to impact you with an aim to establish a workforce that is prepared for the future. The agenda includes key themes such as:

Organisational Digital Transformation

Upskilling and Reskilling for Evolved Job Roles

Workforce Mindset Shift for the Future

Talent Acquisition and Retention

Employee Engagement

Change Management

Talent Development

Talent Management

Strategic HR, not Administrative HR

AI Implementation Strategy

Multigenerational Workforce Success

HR's Role in Business Growth and Profitability

Learning & Development

Succession Planning

Localisation of Talent

Strengthening the EVP

Compensation and Benefits

Wellness & Mental Health in the Workplace

Workforce Diversity and Inclusivity

Leadership Development

Certificate Programs By

HRCI
LPI
ICF
Harvard
CLS
ICA
Vagelyn Federico

Director Of Human Resources

Dusit Thani Dubai

The event is very informative and timely. It gives a fresh and creative impression of how HR can be in the future and cope up with the fast-pace changes of technology.

HR Summit & Expo is powered by The HR Observer

The HR Observer website features insights, interviews, and articles from our global network of HR, HR tech, talent, and rewards experts.

Stay on top of the HR happening in the region!

