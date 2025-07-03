This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

HRSE KSA (HR Summit & Expo)
23 - 24 June 2026
Riyadh
THANK YOU, HR Community!

Thousands of HR leaders, innovators & changemakers came together at HRSE KSA 2025 to reimagine the future of work. THANK YOU for being part of this incredible community. We can’t wait to welcome you back in 2026!

4500+

HR Professionals on-site

120+

Expert Speakers

60+

Transformative Sessions

4

Dynamic Content Stages

3

Certified Workshops

Step into the future of HR: where learning meets transformation

Get ready for an experience that goes beyond the ordinary. This isn’t just an event—it’s your gateway to groundbreaking content, fresh insights, and the connections you need to lead in the evolving world of HR

Leaders Stage Highlights

HR at the Top Table

This year’s Leaders Stage brought visionary ideas and practical strategies to life — from reshaping leadership and culture to embedding technology and AI in the future of work. Thousands of HR leaders left inspired, informed and ready to drive impact.

Diverse audience listening to a presenter at HRSE KSA

Certified Workshops

Practical Learning with Lasting Impact

The pre- and post-event workshops equipped attendees with globally recognised credentials and actionable skills, from strategic talent management to leadership development and HR governance. Certificates were proudly collected onsite by hundreds of delegates.

Conference attendees seated at round tables in a large meeting room, listening attentively, with notebooks and water glasses on tables.

Free Learning

Open Stages, Open Minds

Across three buzzing stages, attendees explored AI-powered HR, leadership evolution, future skills, employee experience, talent analytics and more. The free-to-attend programme empowered thousands of HR professionals with practical tools and fresh ideas.

Professionals networking at HRSE Summit with various booths

HR Solutions Marketplace

Where Innovation Met Action

The buzzing exhibition floor featured 90+ of the region’s top HR solution providers, helping organisations unlock the latest in talent tech, performance tools, employee wellbeing, leadership development and more. Thousands of new partnerships and solutions were sparked onsite.

Led by industry leaders

HRCI
LPI
CIPD

Explore the key topics and trends that shaped the conversation at HRSE KSA 2025

Succession planning

Saudization (Nitaqat)

Leadership development

Multi-generational workforces

Employee engagement

Talent acquisition and retention

DEIB

Total rewards

Artificial Intelligence

Data & analytics

Compensation and benefits

Organisational planning, strategy and development

Turki Sulaiman Khalil Alsabaan

Sr. Director Learning and Development

Mobily

HRSE (HR Summit & Expo) is very important event for every HR personnel. The event gives a deep insight on the latest trends of HR, and it is a great platform to meet HR professionals, leaders, and experts.

HRSE KSA is powered by The HR Observer

The HR Observer website features insights, interviews, and articles from our global network of HR, HR tech, talent, and rewards experts.

Stay on top of the HR happening in the region!

Logo of 'THE HR OBSERVER' in bold, black capital letters on a white background.

Thank You to Our Sponsors & Exhibitors

HRSE KSA 2025 would not be possible without the partnership of our incredible sponsors and exhibitors.

A heartfelt THANK YOU to every brand that powered this year’s success , we can’t wait to build an even bigger platform with you in 2026.

Ready to be part of HRSE KSA 2026?

Whether you want to sponsor, speak or attend, we’d love to hear from you:

