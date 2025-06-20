Accelerate Regulatory Excellence: Where MedTech Leaders Share Best Practices
Guided by experts in EU MDR and IVDR to help you stay compliant and competitive
EU MDR • IVDR • Clinical & PMS • Software & AI • US & APAC • Biocompatibility • Law
+
Competent Authority & Notified Body Speakers
+
Leading MedTech Industry Stakeholders
+
Medical Device, IVD, Software, and Combination Product Companies Represented
Where the Medtech Regulatory Community Meets - Competent Authorities, Notified Bodies & Industry Experts
MedTech Summit 2025 features an unparalleled lineup of over 100 global speakers —including Competent Authorities, Notified Bodies, and top executives from companies like Abbott, Medtronic, Philips, Siemens Healthineers and Stryker.
Five Days to gain the clarity, confidence, and connections to solve your problems
Lead with Compliance and Drive Innovation across MDR, IVDR, certification strategies, and everything in between.
European Medical Device Regulations
Navigate the intricacies of the evolving European regulatory landscape and ensure you’re transition ready.
In Vitro Diagnostic Regulations
Accelerate your IVD and CDx certification journey while staying on track with EU IVDR transition goals.
Medical Device Law and Compliance
Mitigate legal risks and ensure continued compliance with the EU MDR and IVDR.
Clinical Evaluations, Investigations and Performance
Determine the right data, strengthen your claims, and streamline your clinical processes.
Software and AI for Medical Devices and IVDs
Stay ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving SaMD and AI regulations.
Regulatory Affairs in Global Markets: US and APAC
Immerse yourself in the latest U.S. and APAC regulatory updates and gain a comprehensive understanding of global requirements.
Biocompatibility for Medical Devices
Explore the latest updates and practical applications of ISO 10993 and gain a deeper understanding of biocompatibility testing methods.
Post Market Surveillance and Vigilance
Stay aligned with current European post-market surveillance requirements and equip your team with the skills to streamline vigilance reporting.
Get ahead in the fast-moving world of medical device and IVD regulation
Whether you're heading to Berlin or tuning in from home, MedTech Summit 2025 makes it easy to stay on top of EU MDR, IVDR, and global regs. Join in-person for 5 days of networking, expert talks, and live Q&As—or go digital and livestream key sessions, connect with attendees, and catch up with the on-demand presentation recordings for a full year. Get the insights, flexibility, and connections you need—your way.
Silvia Zancola
QARA Manager, PRRC
Theras Lifetech srl
Five days of exchanges, growth, contacts and emotions
Five days of exchanges, growth, contacts and emotions. It is one of the times of the year when you can really speak the same language and analyse together how to bring a change or even just a useful improvement to our industry.
Upskill and Stay Ahead of the Curve With In-Depth Workshops
SME Survival Guide Workshop
Navigating MedTech regulations can be challenging, especially for SMEs with limited resources. The MedTech Summit’s new interactive workshop helps you understand the European regulatory landscape, guiding you through vendor selection, regulatory strategies, clinical planning, and technical documentation. Join expert trainers and get your product to market faster!
Biocompatibility Workshop: Biological Evaluation Execution and Authorship Training
Struggling with biological evaluation plans? You're not alone! Join our expert-led, one-day workshop at the MedTech Summit to master test design for BEPs, manage full lifecycle evaluations, and get both you and your biological evaluation plans up to speed and regulatory compliant—without the headache.
EU AI Act Deep Dive Workshop
The EU AI Act has arrived, adding another layer of regulation for AI-enabled devices. With looming transition deadlines and limited resources, compliance can feel overwhelming. Join top experts at the MedTech Summit for a hands-on workshop to navigate the regulations, gather essential clinical data, and ensure long-term compliance with robust PMS planning.
Engage Quality Decision-Makers at MedTech Summit!
Whether you're looking to generate quality leads, showcase thought leaders, or reinforce your brand, collaborate with us to identify custom sponsorship opportunities to help you reach your business objectives.
Contact us to begin customizing your event presence today:
Kristen Schott, kschott@informaconnectls.com
Get the Latest Event Updates
Experience the energy of MedTech Summit 2025 in Berlin
Whether you joined us in Brussels or missed out, check out the highlights from MedTech Summit 2024 for a glimpse of what’s in store in Berlin! Join us to experience Europe’s leading event for Medical Device and IVD Regulatory Affairs.
Don’t get left behind - with all the top companies attending, the only thing missing is you!