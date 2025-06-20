This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

MedTech Summit

16 - 20 June 2025
Mercure Hotel MOA Berlin, Germany
16 - 20 June 2025|Mercure Hotel MOA Berlin, Germany, Attend In-Person or 100% Digitally

Accelerate Regulatory Excellence: Where MedTech Leaders Share Best Practices

Guided by experts in EU MDR and IVDR to help you stay compliant and competitive

EU MDR • IVDR • Clinical & PMS • Software & AI • US & APAC • Biocompatibility • Law

Five Days to gain the clarity, confidence, and connections to solve your problems

Lead with Compliance and Drive Innovation across MDR, IVDR, certification strategies, and everything in between.

European Medical Device Regulations

Navigate the intricacies of the evolving European regulatory landscape and ensure you’re transition ready.

Ensure Compliance with the EU MDR Agenda

In Vitro Diagnostic Regulations

Accelerate your IVD and CDx certification journey while staying on track with EU IVDR transition goals.

Accelerate Compliance Pathways with the IVD Agenda

Medical Device Law and Compliance

Mitigate legal risks and ensure continued compliance with the EU MDR and IVDR.

Master European Legal Frameworks with the Law and Compliance Agenda

Clinical Evaluations, Investigations and Performance

Determine the right data, strengthen your claims, and streamline your clinical processes.

Streamline Clinical Processes with the Clinical Evaluations Agenda

Software and AI for Medical Devices and IVDs

Stay ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving SaMD and AI regulations.

Take Advantage with the Software and AI Agenda

Regulatory Affairs in Global Markets: US and APAC

Immerse yourself in the latest U.S. and APAC regulatory updates and gain a comprehensive understanding of global requirements.

Gain Market Access in US and APAC with the Global Markets Agenda

Biocompatibility for Medical Devices

Explore the latest updates and practical applications of ISO 10993 and gain a deeper understanding of biocompatibility testing methods.

Implement Biological Evaluation Plans with the Biocompatibility Agenda

Post Market Surveillance and Vigilance

Stay aligned with current European post-market surveillance requirements and equip your team with the skills to streamline vigilance reporting.

Advance Your PMS Systems with the Post Market Surveillance Agenda
Get ahead in the fast-moving world of medical device and IVD regulation

Whether you're heading to Berlin or tuning in from home, MedTech Summit 2025 makes it easy to stay on top of EU MDR, IVDR, and global regs. Join in-person for 5 days of networking, expert talks, and live Q&As—or go digital and livestream key sessions, connect with attendees, and catch up with the on-demand presentation recordings for a full year. Get the insights, flexibility, and connections you need—your way.

Silvia Zancola

QARA Manager, PRRC

Theras Lifetech srl

Five days of exchanges, growth, contacts and emotions

Five days of exchanges, growth, contacts and emotions. It is one of the times of the year when you can really speak the same language and analyse together how to bring a change or even just a useful improvement to our industry.

Upskill and Stay Ahead of the Curve With In-Depth Workshops

SME Survival Guide Workshop

Navigating MedTech regulations can be challenging, especially for SMEs with limited resources. The MedTech Summit’s new interactive workshop helps you understand the European regulatory landscape, guiding you through vendor selection, regulatory strategies, clinical planning, and technical documentation. Join expert trainers and get your product to market faster!

See the SME Survival Guide Workshop agenda

Biocompatibility Workshop: Biological Evaluation Execution and Authorship Training

Struggling with biological evaluation plans? You're not alone! Join our expert-led, one-day workshop at the MedTech Summit to master test design for BEPs, manage full lifecycle evaluations, and get both you and your biological evaluation plans up to speed and regulatory compliant—without the headache.

See the Biocompatibility Workshop agenda

EU AI Act Deep Dive Workshop

The EU AI Act has arrived, adding another layer of regulation for AI-enabled devices. With looming transition deadlines and limited resources, compliance can feel overwhelming. Join top experts at the MedTech Summit for a hands-on workshop to navigate the regulations, gather essential clinical data, and ensure long-term compliance with robust PMS planning.

View the EU AI Act Workshop agenda

