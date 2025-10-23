NORM & Natural Radiation Management Global Conference

World's leading event for NORM & TENORM disposal and waste management
Organised in cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
Join 150+ global authorities at this landmark 13th annual gathering where groundbreaking research meets practical implementation. Discover transformative approaches reshaping industry standards within evolving international and local NORM regulatory frameworks.
21 - 23 October 2025 | Houston, Texas
The Premier Forum for NORM Waste Management & Disposal
Join us as we address the complex challenges of NORM in today's industrial landscape and collaborate on innovative solutions that will define tomorrow's best practices.
Cross-Industry Expertise
Unparalleled access to thought leaders from oil & gas, mining, water treatment, construction, and beyond - all united to tackle shared radiation management challenges.
Research & Regulatory Updates
Exclusive insights into the latest scientific breakthroughs and evolving compliance frameworks for NORM/TENORM disposal and management.
Best Practice Showcase
Discover field-tested methodologies and transformative approaches that are setting new industry standards for safety, efficiency, and environmental responsibility.
Global Perspective, Practical Solutions
Connect with an international community of specialists dedicated to developing actionable strategies for your most pressing NORM management concerns.
Sneak Peak at 2025 Pre-Conference Workshops…
Curated by industry experts, regulators, operators and waste management specialists.
NORM/TENORM Surveyor Training
A comprehensive workshop essential training in NORM/TENORM awareness, surveying, waste characterization, and NORM management.
Key takeways:
- NORM/TENORM waste streams and essential techniques to perform a survey
- Strategies for efficient and cost-effective waste disposal options
- Deep understanding of regulations and compliance requirements
- Skills for assessing risks and ensuring safety standards for workers, the public, and the environment
Advanced Practical NORM Management for RSO
A one-day workshop focused on reinforcing practical applications for Radiation Safety Officers in licensing, facility operations, and material management.
Key takeways:
- Practical field-to-disposal NORM management techniques
- Strategies for ensuring regulatory compliance
- Industry benchmarking standards and best practices
- Enhanced facility and material management skills
- Comprehensive knowledge applicable for current RSOs, future RSOs, and those who hire RSO candidates or contractors
Networking planned for you!
Indulge in evening reception post workshop. Your chance to network with a unique mix of stakeholders coming together to learn, and create an ecosystem for the safe management of NORM.
2025 Global Regulators and Industry Experts
Addressing NORM & TENORM waste management in industrial processes and natural environment
How does NORM Global aim to address the existing constraints?
NORM Global is the meeting place for the most renowned NORM & TENORM management experts from across the globe.
The conference serves as a catalyst to increase industry awareness and understanding of the problem coupled with industry solutions and government regulatory efforts to develop safer and more cost-effective methods to minimise, process, and dispose NORM.
Convening players from Americas, Australia, Europe, Africa & Middle East, the event will be hosted in Houston, USA’s oil & gas powerhouse for three days of action-packed discussions and unrivalled networking.
20 continuing education units.
The American Board of Health Physicists has approved the conference for 20 continuing education units.
Licensed engineers and geoscientists will receive a certificate of attendance for professional development hours in compliance with the rules of the Texas Board of Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors and the Texas Board of Professional Geoscientists.
Jacobi Consulting
NORM is a premier annual conference where one can learn about new and developing issues and regulations affecting industries that must deal with naturally occurring radioactive material. The conference is presented in a casual manner that encourages networking and exchange of ideas.