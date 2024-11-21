This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

RiskMinds International
18 - 21 November 2024
InterContinental O2London
Book now
Menu
Book now

Monday 18 November

Challenging culture, rethinking business models, navigating uncertainty

Free for insurance companies.

RiskMinds International must be booked separately.

Register now >>

Latest agenda

The #1 conference for risk managers in the insurance industry

Build lasting connections

Discussion roundtables, interactive speaker Q&A's, dedicated networking breaks and a range of social events are just some of the ways we help you connect with the people who matter to you.

Connect with 130+ risk mangers in the insurance industry, including 50+ CROs.

PLUS, join the RiskMinds International networking events to connect with 1,200+ senior risk professionals.



Register now

Discuss the trends impacting the industry

The topics dominating the industry include:

  • Business resilience during times of great uncertainty
  • Risk insurance regulatory landscape for 2024
  • Geopolitics, inflation, interest rate risk and life product portfolios
  • Gen AI and insurance
  • The future of pension funds
Latest agenda

Learn from insurance's leading risk minds

Hear from the best in the industry. 2023 speakers included representatives from Swiss RE, AXA, Legal & General, Prudential, Direct Line Group, SCOR SE, Old Mutual Insure, Association of British Insurers, Hollard Group and many more.

Latest speakers

Who attends?

CROs, heads and directors of risk and other senior risk professionals attended in 2023 from companies including:

  • Aegon
  • Allianz
  • Argo
  • Aspen
  • Association of British Insurers
  • Athora
  • AXA
  • Axis Managing Agency Limited
  • Banbo Insurance Brokers
  • Crédit Agricole SA
  • Direct Line
  • FBC Reinsurance
  • Generali
  • Grant Thornton
  • Hollard Group
  • Independent Consultant
  • IRMSA
  • Lansforsakringar AB
  • Legal & General
  • Lloyds Bank Group
  • Local Tapiola Group
  • London Business School
  • London Stock Exchange Group
  • LV=
  • McKinsey & Company
  • NN Romania
  • Nomura Holdings, Inc.
  • Old Mutual Insure
  • OneFamily
  • Pension Insurance Corporation
  • Prudential Retirement
  • PwC
  • Sanlam General Insurance
  • SCOR SE
  • Swedbank P&C Insurance AS
  • Swiss Risk Association
  • Tesco Underwriting
  • UK Parliament
  • World Bank Group
Join them now

Who will you meet?

Networking opportunities

Be seen. Be heard.

We'll provide you the platform to connect with senior risk management decision-makers within the insurance industry..

Whether you want to get your voice heard, get your brand seen or meet the people that matter to you - we can help.

PLUS, networking functions and the exhibition hall will be shared with RiskMinds International - giving you access to 1,200+ global risk leaders.

For information on sponsorship opportunities please contact josef.lanjri@informa.com or call direct on: +44 (0) 20 8052 0424.

Get in touch

Sebastian Rath

Principal Insurance Risk Officer

NN Group

The leading event for insurance CROs. Forward-looking and insightful!