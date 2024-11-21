Monday 18 November
Challenging culture, rethinking business models, navigating uncertainty
Build lasting connections
Discussion roundtables, interactive speaker Q&A's, dedicated networking breaks and a range of social events are just some of the ways we help you connect with the people who matter to you.
Connect with 130+ risk mangers in the insurance industry, including 50+ CROs.
PLUS, join the RiskMinds International networking events to connect with 1,200+ senior risk professionals.
Discuss the trends impacting the industry
The topics dominating the industry include:
- Business resilience during times of great uncertainty
- Risk insurance regulatory landscape for 2024
- Geopolitics, inflation, interest rate risk and life product portfolios
- Gen AI and insurance
- The future of pension funds
Learn from insurance's leading risk minds
Hear from the best in the industry. 2023 speakers included representatives from Swiss RE, AXA, Legal & General, Prudential, Direct Line Group, SCOR SE, Old Mutual Insure, Association of British Insurers, Hollard Group and many more.
Who attends?
CROs, heads and directors of risk and other senior risk professionals attended in 2023 from companies including:
- Aegon
- Allianz
- Argo
- Aspen
- Association of British Insurers
- Athora
- AXA
- Axis Managing Agency Limited
- Banbo Insurance Brokers
- Crédit Agricole SA
- Direct Line
- FBC Reinsurance
- Generali
- Grant Thornton
- Hollard Group
- Independent Consultant
- IRMSA
- Lansforsakringar AB
- Legal & General
- Lloyds Bank Group
- Local Tapiola Group
- London Business School
- London Stock Exchange Group
- LV=
- McKinsey & Company
- NN Romania
- Nomura Holdings, Inc.
- Old Mutual Insure
- OneFamily
- Pension Insurance Corporation
- Prudential Retirement
- PwC
- Sanlam General Insurance
- SCOR SE
- Swedbank P&C Insurance AS
- Swiss Risk Association
- Tesco Underwriting
- UK Parliament
- World Bank Group
Who will you meet?
Sebastian Rath
Principal Insurance Risk Officer
NN Group
The leading event for insurance CROs. Forward-looking and insightful!