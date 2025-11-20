This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

RiskMinds International
17 - 20 November 2025
InterContinental O2London
Book now
Menu
Book now
17 - 20 November 2025|InterContinental O2, London

For everyone who's anyone in risk management

The most senior. The most CROs. The most global.

Why Sponsor?See who attends
+

senior risk professionals

+

CROs

+

from financial institutions

+

countries represented

Top

banks in Europe

The world's #1 risk management event for financial institutions

See what we got up to in 2024...

The world of risk in London

60+ countries were represented, with 1,200+ influential risk managers, experts, and academics in attendance.


250+ CROs and 720+ representatives from financial institutions, including the top 20 European banks, participated.


Attendees delved into the latest opportunities, challenges, and projections for 2024 and beyond through a unique networking and learning experience.

Who attends?

Network like never before

We unlocked the power of closed-door discussions, interactive speaker Q&As, dedicated networking breaks, and a host of engaging social events. We brought you closer to the people who truly mattered.

And that wasn't all. The networking app allowed you to connect with attendees before, during, and even after the event.


Find out more

​Get the latest market intelligence

Curated with the help of senior risk experts across the industry, the agenda focused on:

  • market uncertainty & a looming credit crisis
  • liquidity risk & rising interest rates
  • model risk management
  • gen AI & cyber risk
  • evolving regulatory expectations and much more...
2024 agenda

Tap into the world's greatest risk minds

RiskMinds International welcomed 330+ top speakers from leading financial institutions and regulatory bodies.

Confirmed speakers in 2024 included CROs from Barclays, Citi, HSBC, ABN AMBRO, Nomura, Intesa Sanpaolo and more...

Latest speakers

RiskMinds Insurance

The #1 conference for risk managers in the insurance industry was part of RiskMinds International.


We challenged culture, rethought business models, and navigated uncertainty. Over 150 risk managers in the insurance industry, including 50+ CROs, joined us.

Learn more

Highlights video

Take a look back at the 2024 event highlights...

What else went on...

Get closer to the topics that matter to you...

Global Risk Regulation Summit

Hear from world-renowned expert risk practitioners, regulatory body representatives and service providers on key challenges and pressures the industry is facing in changing circumstances.

Find out more

Climate Risk & Sustainable Finance Summit

Join climate & ESG experts, academics, risk practitioners, and policymakers as they share best practice and the path forward in this rapidly developing field.

Find out more

Cyber Risk & Technology Resilience Summit

Tackle the critical challenges of cybersecurity and build robust technology resilience in the era of on increasingly sophisticated cybercrime, Gen AI advancements and geopolitical warfare.

Find out more

Conduct & Compliance Summit

Meet, learn and share best practice with 120+ leading practitioners working in conduct and compliance across the globe.

Find out more

Trevor Adams

Chief Risk Officer

Nedbank Group

It’s the greatest risk event in the world and has been for so long. You get people coming from all over the globe and the programme is so relevant. There’s always something new to learn.

Be seen. Be heard.

Gain new leads. Be seen as a thought leader. Elevate your brand.

Whether you want to get your voice heard, get your brand seen or meet the people that matter to you - we can help.

For information on sponsorship opportunities please contact josef.lanjri@informa.com or call direct on: +44 (0) 20 8052 0424.

Get in touch

2025 Partners

CERTIFIED BY THE CPD CERTIFICATION SERVICE

RiskMinds International is now a CPD certified event.

Attendees can request a CPD certificate after attending the event. For further information on CPD certification please visit: www.cpduk.co.uk

Related Events

The RiskMinds digital community

Keep up with the latest in risk management from our global network of experts all year round.

RiskMinds content home

The latest insights from thought leaders in risk management.

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest articles, interviews, session recordings, and more, directly to your inbox.

Visit the blog

RiskMinds Webinars

Throughout the year we present hot topic webinars, focusing on business critical trends and new innovations.

Attend one, attend all, or attend just those that interest you.

Revisit RiskMinds Digital Week

RiskMinds eMagazines

Don't miss our insightful eMagazines; featuring key takeaways from risk management experts and exclusive interviews - only available to members of the RiskMinds community.

Read now

Lead Media Partner: Fintech Futures

The premier publishing platform for the worldwide fintech community – providing daily news, analysis and expert commentary. Comprehensive, accessible and free.

Visit the websiteSign-up for free newsletter

Risk Management Training

Face-to-face, digital and bespoke in-company courses

RiskMinds' learning partner, IFF, offers two, three and five day courses in London, virtual classroom courses, a postgraduate certificate distance learning programme and unique learning solutions tailored to your business needs.
Learn moreDownload catalogue

It's not too late: book now and secure your spot!

Limited spaces remaining.

Book now