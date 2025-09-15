This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

SuperReturn US West
September 15 - 17, 2025
Hilton Los Angeles Universal City
September 15 - 17, 2025|Hilton Los Angeles Universal City

The West Coast capital for LP/GP connections

Meet private market leaders in LA to explore what’s next in fundraising, LP allocations, venture capital, sport investing, private credit, AI & more...

300+

Private market leaders

100+

LPs

150+

GPs

5000+

Meetings during the event

Book your stay in Los Angeles now!

We are offering discounted rates for rooms at the Hilton Los Angeles, Universal City.

Don't miss out - this special offer ends Friday 29 August.

The California connection point for private market leaders

Join the West Coast's leading private capital conference

What's new for 2025?

Brand new summits: gain specialist insights from sport and entertainment, private credit and private wealth.

Champagne roundtables: topics covering geopolitical impacts, direct investment strategies and single family offices

Diversified agenda: more on VC, AI, impact investing, energy transition, real estate, GP-LP relationships, private credit and much more...

More networking: Women in private markets lunch, LP-only sessions and added evening receptions!

Private equity conference networking

Quality networking

Take your networking to the next level with:

With ConnectMe, our event networking app, you can start building connections early and keep the conversation going beyond the event.


Who attends private markets technology conference?

Who attends?

Connect with 300+ senior decision-makers including 100+ LPs and 150+ GPs.

Network with pension funds, insurance companies, investment consultants, single-family offices, development finance institutions, endowments & more!

The firms already confirmed to attend include: ALTI, Calpers, Capital Dynamics, Provenio Capital, Verus, Los Angeles Fire & Police Pensions, Manulife Investment & more...


Hear from speaker leaders in the industry at this private equity event

LPs attend free

Gain market intelligence, connect with top GPs and enjoy exclusive perks: Off-the-record discussions, invite-only networking meals, LP-only lounge access and more!

Already confirmed: Allstate Insurance, CalPERS, LA Fire & Police Pensions, Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans, QIC, San Antonio Fire & Police Pension Fund, LA City Attorney's Office & many more...

Hear from speaker leaders in the industry at this private equity event

Learn from the best

150+ expert speakers will take the stage to deliver data-rich presentations, expert-led panels and interactive Q&As.

Experts confirmed to speak this year include Leonard Green & Partners, Ares Management, Oaktree Capital Management, Deloitte, HarbourVest Partners, Manulife Investment Management, Partners Capital, StepStone Group and many more!


Premium Content. Actionable Insights.

Get insider perspectives from elite LPs and GPs on critical market dynamics - with expert insights on venture capital, private credit and AI in 2025:

Specialized insights. Specialized networking.

Save $200 if you book main conference plus summits as a package.

The Private Credit Summit

A specialized day focusing on direct lending, asset-backed lending, private credit secondaries, niche and speciality finance, LP insights and much more.

The Sport and Entertainment Summit

A focused day delving into the dynamic opportunities within sports, entertainment & media, music assets, gaming and the game-changing influence of technology and AI.

The Private Wealth Summit

A curated day covering co-investment, liquidity strategies, sector allocation, geopolitical impacts and much more

Specialist summit day agenda

Want to sponsor?

We'll provide you with the platform to connect and win business from private capital's leading decision-makers.

Let us know what you want to achieve and we'll help you get there.

Please get in touch with Kyla Fleischauer at kyla.fleischauer@informa.com.

Free places for LPs

We have a limited number of complimentary institutional investor passes for development finance institutions, endowments, foundations, insurance companies, pension funds and sovereign wealth funds, subject to qualification.

Please contact grace.staley@informa.com to find out more.

The LP Council

The SuperReturn Series is curated by its LP Council.

Their advice and expertise ensure we deliver the best events possible year-after-year.

The SuperReturn digital community

Keep up with the latest in private capital from our global network of experts all year round.

SuperReturn blog

The latest insights from thought leaders in private capital.

Visit the blog

SuperReturn on Streamly

Throughout the year we publish exclusive video content focusing on business critical trends driving private capital forward.

Featuring session recordings from key influencers at SuperReturn events across the year and exclusive interviews with market leaders, find the insight you need to stay ahead with our video on Streamly.

Start exploring now

SuperReturn eMagazines

Don't miss our eMagazines; featuring specialist articles and interviews only available to members of the SuperReturn community.

Read now

