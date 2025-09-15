SuperReturn US West

The West Coast capital for LP/GP connections
Meet private market leaders in LA to explore what’s next in fundraising, LP allocations, venture capital, sport investing, private credit, AI & more...
300+
Private market leaders
100+
LPs
150+
GPs
5000+
Meetings during the event
The California connection point for private market leaders
What's new for 2025?
Brand new summits: gain specialist insights from sport and entertainment, private credit and private wealth.
Champagne roundtables: topics covering geopolitical impacts, direct investment strategies and single family offices
Diversified agenda: more on VC, AI, impact investing, energy transition, real estate, GP-LP relationships, private credit and much more...
More networking: Women in private markets lunch, LP-only sessions and added evening receptions!
Quality networking
Take your networking to the next level with:
- Exclusive LP-only sessions
- Fundraising clinic
- Women in private markets lunch
- Themed champagne roundtables
- AI workshop
With ConnectMe, our event networking app, you can start building connections early and keep the conversation going beyond the event.
Who attends?
Connect with 300+ senior decision-makers including 100+ LPs and 150+ GPs.
Network with pension funds, insurance companies, investment consultants, single-family offices, development finance institutions, endowments & more!
The firms already confirmed to attend include: ALTI, Calpers, Capital Dynamics, Provenio Capital, Verus, Los Angeles Fire & Police Pensions, Manulife Investment & more...
LPs attend free
Gain market intelligence, connect with top GPs and enjoy exclusive perks: Off-the-record discussions, invite-only networking meals, LP-only lounge access and more!
Already confirmed: Allstate Insurance, CalPERS, LA Fire & Police Pensions, Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans, QIC, San Antonio Fire & Police Pension Fund, LA City Attorney's Office & many more...
Learn from the best
150+ expert speakers will take the stage to deliver data-rich presentations, expert-led panels and interactive Q&As.
Experts confirmed to speak this year include Leonard Green & Partners, Ares Management, Oaktree Capital Management, Deloitte, HarbourVest Partners, Manulife Investment Management, Partners Capital, StepStone Group and many more!
Premium Content. Actionable Insights.
Get insider perspectives from elite LPs and GPs on critical market dynamics - with expert insights on venture capital, private credit and AI in 2025:
Hear from industry leaders...
Specialized insights. Specialized networking.
Save $200 if you book main conference plus summits as a package.
The Private Credit Summit
A specialized day focusing on direct lending, asset-backed lending, private credit secondaries, niche and speciality finance, LP insights and much more.
The Sport and Entertainment Summit
A focused day delving into the dynamic opportunities within sports, entertainment & media, music assets, gaming and the game-changing influence of technology and AI.
The Private Wealth Summit
A curated day covering co-investment, liquidity strategies, sector allocation, geopolitical impacts and much more
Want to sponsor?
We'll provide you with the platform to connect and win business from private capital's leading decision-makers.
Let us know what you want to achieve and we'll help you get there.
Please get in touch with Kyla Fleischauer at kyla.fleischauer@informa.com.
The LP Council
The SuperReturn Series is curated by its LP Council.
Their advice and expertise ensure we deliver the best events possible year-after-year.
