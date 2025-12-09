Trade & Channel Strategies

Master the Complexities of Pharmacy and Distribution Models to Accelerate Market Access
Driven by market dynamics and led by champions of channel strategy, dive into the top trends for innovative distribution, integrated pharmacy models and the future of trade.
Now featuring dedicated Health Systems and Pharma Partnering Summit content!
What Can You Expect at Trade and Channel 2025?
Inspiring leaders, robust discussion, unparalleled networking and more! Will you have a seat at the table for Trade 2025?
Celebrating 20 Years of Trade and Channel Strategies – Collaboration, Community and Impact
For 20 years, trade and channel professionals have come together at Trade and Channel Strategies for essential industry updates and benchmarks to accelerate market access. With the current state of the industry, there has never been a more pivotal time to connect and collaborate on the shifting market dynamics and so much more. Here’s a look at what you can expect for 2025:
Fresh Ideas in a Competitive Market
Channel strategies for innovative pharmacy and distribution models
- Analyze the latest market dynamics and trends impacting the channel
- In a changing world, dive into methods to master global trade, tariffs and more
- DSCSA Serialization: Real-World Applications and Challenges in the Post-Implementation Era
- Navigate the transforming modern pharmacy landscape: Hear directly from leadership representing independent pharmacies, big box retailers, grocery store chains and emerging pharmacy models as they share their unique challenges and opportunities in the changing ecosystem
Bold Thinking for Complex Channels
Industry’s brightest minds provide strategies that scale in a complicated landscape
- Hear from Bill Roth, Founder of Blue Fin Group, on the state of the channel
- Illuminating case studies on Mastering the Difference in Specialty—Strategic Distribution Decisions
- Get a look from Wall Street on Market Dynamics and Investment Considerations in Drug Commercialization, Distribution and Pharmacy
- A commemorative roundtable marks the conference's 20th anniversary: Industry leaders discuss two decades of evolution and future horizons
A Program that Fuels Market Access and Powers Growth
Policy impact, marketplace disruptions and industry transformation: Walk away with practical solutions and implementable strategies in the evolving distribution channel
- Tailor your conference experience with our multi-track offerings:
- Supply Chain, Distribution and Logistics
- Pharmacy Models
- Health Systems and Pharma Partnering Symposium
- BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! Women in Trade Executive Networking
- Dive deeper in an interactive knowledge-exchange: Advanced Trade Leaders Executive Session
- Breakout into roundtable discussions:
- Retail and Specialty Lite
- Traditional Specialty
- Ultra Rare/Cell and Gene
BILL ROTH
Senior Vice President of Consulting
Blue Fin Group, An IntegriChain Company
Where else do we talk about Access and Channel in open and objective ways? Think about the Retailers like CVS, Walgreens and Rite-Aid that are in the news now talking about closing stores, workers striking, and all the pending impacts to their model as they watch their reimbursement decline and cost of goods increase. Where has that conversation been taking place? The headwinds to Specialty have now trickled down to Specialty Lite and General Medicine Brands. I can’t think of a time that our industry has been more complex. Don’t stay in your office thinking about how the world worked 5+ years ago. Let’s fully embrace the return of live events.
The Trade and Channel Strategies Event Experience
The experts delivered as hundreds from the trade and channel community came together for timely discussions, industry benchmarking and robust networking. What happened? Click play to see event highlights and why you can't miss this pivotal event!
For those of us responsible for navigating and developing specific strategy around this ever-changing marketplace in distribution channel management, this was a bullseye.
