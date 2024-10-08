Regenerative Agriculture Conference Middle East
Bringing together forward-thinking agricultural leaders, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts for a conference experience unlike any other.
The Middle East's premier event centered on Regenerative Agriculture and global collaboration
Join us behind closed doors as part of Agra Middle East for intimate discussions that drive the region towards greater food security and resilience. Together, let's cultivate a future where ecosystems thrive, soil health flourishes, and communities prosper.
Key topics at the Regenerative Agriculture Conference include:
Advancements in regenerative agriculture technology and innovation
Combatting desertification through regenerative agriculture practices
Analysis of industry trends and market dynamics: charting the future trajectory
Establishing global partnerships in regenerative agriculture
Who attends ?
- Managers
- Directors
- C-Level Executives
- Sustainable Agriculture Managers
- Regenerative Agriculture Founders / Entrepreneurs
- Chief Sustainability Officer
- Sustainability Lead
- Sustainable Agriculture – Head / Director
- Farmers/ Growers
- Sustainable agriculture investor
- Companies
- Bioag input companies
- Food retailers eg Cargil, Nestle etc
- Banks