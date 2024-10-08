This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

Agra Middle East
7 - 8 October 2024
Dubai World Trade CentreDubai, UAE
REGISTER NOW
Menu
REGISTER

Regenerative Agriculture Conference Middle East

Bringing together forward-thinking agricultural leaders, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts for a conference experience unlike any other.

Premium Conference PassDownload Sponsorship Brochure

The Middle East's premier event centered on Regenerative Agriculture and global collaboration

Join us behind closed doors as part of Agra Middle East for intimate discussions that drive the region towards greater food security and resilience. Together, let's cultivate a future where ecosystems thrive, soil health flourishes, and communities prosper.

Key topics at the Regenerative Agriculture Conference include:

Advancements in regenerative agriculture technology and innovation

Combatting desertification through regenerative agriculture practices

Analysis of industry trends and market dynamics: charting the future trajectory

Establishing global partnerships in regenerative agriculture

Who attends ?

  • Managers
  • Directors
  • C-Level Executives
  • Sustainable Agriculture Managers
  • Regenerative Agriculture Founders / Entrepreneurs
  • Chief Sustainability Officer
  • Sustainability Lead
  • Sustainable Agriculture – Head / Director
  • Farmers/ Growers
  • Sustainable agriculture investor
  • Companies
  • Bioag input companies
  • Food retailers eg Cargil, Nestle etc
  • Banks

CONNECT WITH AN ENGAGED TARGETED AUDIENCE

Regenerative Agriculture Conference Middle East provides a platform for exhibitors to generate high-quality leads and network with top industry professionals from the MENA region.

Download Sponsorship Brochure