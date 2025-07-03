Agra Middle East laid the foundation for regional agriculture events, bringing together producers, suppliers, and innovators for nearly two decades.

Our transition from Agra Middle East to GROWTECH. MIDDLE EAST isn’t a change of identity, it’s an expansion of ambition. The agricultural landscape in the region is evolving, and the needs of growers, distributors, and solution providers are evolving with it.

GROWTECH. MIDDLE EAST brings this global strength to the region, expanding the event’s reach, relevance, and impact - while continuing the commitment that AgraME built over 17 years.