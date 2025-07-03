This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

Agra Middle East
8 - 10 September 2026
Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, UAE
8 - 10 September 2026
Dubai World Trade Centre,
Dubai, UAE

GROWTECH. MIDDLE EAST
(Formerly Agra Middle East)

Where global agriculture meets the Middle East's next wave of growth.

Agra Middle East is now GROWTECH. MIDDLE EAST

Agra Middle East laid the foundation for regional agriculture events, bringing together producers, suppliers, and innovators for nearly two decades.

Our transition from Agra Middle East to GROWTECH. MIDDLE EAST isn’t a change of identity, it’s an expansion of ambition. The agricultural landscape in the region is evolving, and the needs of growers, distributors, and solution providers are evolving with it.

GROWTECH. MIDDLE EAST brings this global strength to the region, expanding the event’s reach, relevance, and impact - while continuing the commitment that AgraME built over 17 years.

We are taking it to the next level in 2026

150+

Exhibitors

9,000+

Attendees

8,000

SQM Exhibition Space

80+

Countries

Middle East's premier agricultural trade show

Discover breakthrough agri-tech solutions, and access game-changing innovations in crop production, livestock, aquaculture, smart farming & water management.

International exhibitors from Korea showcasing agriculture technology and farming solutions at Agra Middle East (AgraME) 2025 in Dubai, UAE.

Exhibit & Excel

Present your solutions, meet key buyers, and convert connections into deals


Agribusiness professionals networking at Agra Middle East 2025, connecting crop farming, livestock, aquaculture, horticulture, agri-tech and veterinary leaders from the Middle East and Africa.

Join Leaders

Meet specialists in crop farming, livestock, aquaculture, horticulture, agritech, and veterinary

Agri-tech, smart farming and sustainable agriculture innovations presented at AgraME 2025 in Dubai, featuring global pioneers and regional experts.

Access Innovation

Discover the latest in agri-tech, smart farming, and sustainable agriculture solutions

Conference speaker at Agra Middle East 2025 in Dubai delivering insights on agriculture challenges, food security, agri-tech, and sustainable farming solutions.

Expert-led conferences

Attend curated conferences and seminars tackling the biggest challenges in the agriculture industry with sustainable solutions from leading global and regional experts

Bringing together the entire Middle Eastern agricultural and agribusiness ecosystem under one roof

Crop farming and horticulture innovations at Agra Middle East (AgraME) 2025 in Dubai, UAE, featuring seed technology, irrigation systems, crop protection and sustainable agriculture practices.

Crop Farming & Horticulture

Discover advancements in crop production, sustainable farming, horticulture, seed technology, irrigation, and crop protection solutions.

Livestock farming solutions presented at Agra Middle East 2025 in Dubai, showcasing animal health, breeding, feed systems, veterinary technologies and welfare practices for sustainable farming.

Animal Farming & Livestock

Explore livestock innovations in animal health, breeding, feed solutions, and sustainable practices.

Aquaculture and fisheries innovations displayed at AgraME 2025 in Dubai, including fish feed technology, water management systems and sustainable aquaculture practices supporting food security.

Aquaculture & Fisheries

Uncover sustainable aquaculture solutions, fish feed innovations, and water management systems for regional food security.

Agri-tech and smart farming at Agra Middle East 2025 in Dubai, featuring drones, robotics, IoT solutions, AI analytics and precision farming technologies to increase yields and sustainability.

Agri-Tech & Smart Farming

Examine how digital transformation revolutionizes Middle East agriculture through precision farming, IoT, drones, robotics, and AI analytics boosting yields and sustainability.

Sustainable and regenerative agriculture solutions at AgraME 2025 in Dubai, highlighting soil health, biodiversity, carbon-smart farming practices, food security and climate resilience initiatives.

Sustainable & Regen Agriculture

Highlighting sustainable farming practices that prioritize soil health, biodiversity, and climate resilience.

Water management and irrigation solutions at Agra Middle East 2025 in Dubai, UAE, showcasing desalination, water-saving technologies and efficient irrigation systems for arid farming regions.

Water Management & Irrigation

Addressing critical water management in arid regions through innovations in water-saving technologies, desalination, and efficient irrigation systems.

