GROWTECH. MIDDLE EAST
(Formerly Agra Middle East)
Where global agriculture meets the Middle East's next wave of growth.
Agra Middle East is now GROWTECH. MIDDLE EAST
Agra Middle East laid the foundation for regional agriculture events, bringing together producers, suppliers, and innovators for nearly two decades.
Our transition from Agra Middle East to GROWTECH. MIDDLE EAST isn’t a change of identity, it’s an expansion of ambition. The agricultural landscape in the region is evolving, and the needs of growers, distributors, and solution providers are evolving with it.
GROWTECH. MIDDLE EAST brings this global strength to the region, expanding the event’s reach, relevance, and impact - while continuing the commitment that AgraME built over 17 years.
We are taking it to the next level in 2026
150+
Exhibitors
9,000+
Attendees
8,000
SQM Exhibition Space
80+
Countries
Middle East's premier agricultural trade show
Discover breakthrough agri-tech solutions, and access game-changing innovations in crop production, livestock, aquaculture, smart farming & water management.
Exhibit & Excel
Present your solutions, meet key buyers, and convert connections into deals
Join Leaders
Meet specialists in crop farming, livestock, aquaculture, horticulture, agritech, and veterinary
Access Innovation
Discover the latest in agri-tech, smart farming, and sustainable agriculture solutions
Expert-led conferences
Attend curated conferences and seminars tackling the biggest challenges in the agriculture industry with sustainable solutions from leading global and regional experts
Bringing together the entire Middle Eastern agricultural and agribusiness ecosystem under one roof
Crop Farming & Horticulture
Discover advancements in crop production, sustainable farming, horticulture, seed technology, irrigation, and crop protection solutions.
Animal Farming & Livestock
Explore livestock innovations in animal health, breeding, feed solutions, and sustainable practices.
Aquaculture & Fisheries
Uncover sustainable aquaculture solutions, fish feed innovations, and water management systems for regional food security.
Sustainable & Regen Agriculture
Highlighting sustainable farming practices that prioritize soil health, biodiversity, and climate resilience.
Water Management & Irrigation
Addressing critical water management in arid regions through innovations in water-saving technologies, desalination, and efficient irrigation systems.
50+ Influential Speakers at 3 Dedicated Forums in 2025
Venue
Dubai World Trade Centre
Call: +971 (0)4 389 3999
Email: care@dwtc.com
Web: www.dwtc.com