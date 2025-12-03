Banking Tech Awards 2025
Join us in celebrating the very best in banking and fintech innovation.
Still accepting nominations for 2025!
The 26th annual Banking Tech Awards are officially open for nominations – celebrating the very best in banking and fintech innovation.
This prestigious event recognises achievement across the fintech landscape, from cutting-edge technology providers to forward-thinking banks, credit unions and financial institutions. Whether you're leading the charge in digital transformation, payments, regtech, or beyond, now is your chance to shine.
Why get involved?
Prestige & recognition
Stand among the brightest and most innovative companies in banking and fintech.
Unparalleled networking
Connect with 500+ C-suite executives, industry pioneers, and key decision-makers.
An unforgettable night
Live music, entertainment and gourmet in a luxurious 5-star setting.
Be part of the legacy
26 years of celebrating game-changing technology and ground-breaking talent.
Join us for an unmissable evening in London!
The winners of the 26th annual Banking Tech Awards will be unveiled at an exclusive ceremony in the heart of London at the stunning Royal Lancaster London.
Check out our highlights video and photo gallery to experience the excitement, energy, and celebrations that make the Banking Tech Awards a must-attend occasion.
About the organisers
The Banking Tech Awards is proudly organised by FinTech Futures, a leading media brand dedicated to the world of financial technology. FinTech Futures delivers insightful news, analysis, and features covering the latest trends, innovations, and developments shaping the future of finance. FinTech Futures also hosts a portfolio of prestigious awards, including the Banking Tech Awards, Banking Tech Awards USA, PayTech Awards and PayTech Awards USA. Each celebrating innovation, leadership, and achievement in their respective domains.
Royal Lancaster Hotel
The Banking Tech Awards are brought to you by FinTech Futures
FinTech Futures is the definitive source of news and analysis for the global fintech sector.
Sign up to the FinTech Futures newsletter for news and awards updates