Banking Tech Awards
3rd December 2025
Royal Lancaster Hotel
3rd December 2025|Royal Lancaster Hotel

Banking Tech Awards 2025

Join us in celebrating the very best in banking and fintech innovation.

DEADLINE EXTENDED UNTIL 25 JULY 2025

Due to high demand we've given you more time to showcase your excellence

Still accepting nominations for 2025!

The 26th annual Banking Tech Awards are officially open for nominations – celebrating the very best in banking and fintech innovation.

This prestigious event recognises achievement across the fintech landscape, from cutting-edge technology providers to forward-thinking banks, credit unions and financial institutions. Whether you're leading the charge in digital transformation, payments, regtech, or beyond, now is your chance to shine.

Why get involved?

Prestige & recognition

Stand among the brightest and most innovative companies in banking and fintech.

Unparalleled networking

Connect with 500+ C-suite executives, industry pioneers, and key decision-makers.

An unforgettable night

Live music, entertainment and gourmet in a luxurious 5-star setting.

Be part of the legacy

26 years of celebrating game-changing technology and ground-breaking talent.

Join us for an unmissable evening in London!

The winners of the 26th annual Banking Tech Awards will be unveiled at an exclusive ceremony in the heart of London at the stunning Royal Lancaster London.

Check out our highlights video and photo gallery to experience the excitement, energy, and celebrations that make the Banking Tech Awards a must-attend occasion.

About the organisers

The Banking Tech Awards is proudly organised by FinTech Futures, a leading media brand dedicated to the world of financial technology. FinTech Futures delivers insightful news, analysis, and features covering the latest trends, innovations, and developments shaping the future of finance. FinTech Futures also hosts a portfolio of prestigious awards, including the Banking Tech Awards, Banking Tech Awards USA, PayTech Awards and PayTech Awards USA. Each celebrating innovation, leadership, and achievement in their respective domains.

View full gallery here
The Banking Tech Awards are brought to you by FinTech Futures

FinTech Futures is the definitive source of news and analysis for the global fintech sector.

