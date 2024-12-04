Recognising excellence and innovation in the use of technology in the treasury and capital markets industry worldwide
About the awards
Digital Maturity in Capital Markets Awards recognise excellence and innovation in the use of technology in the treasury and capital markets industry worldwide, and the people who make it happen.
The awards are open to banks/financial institutions, brokers, clearing houses, custodians, and other core market participants; technology and services providers; and individuals working at these organisations.
For banks, financial institutions, and core market infrastructure participants, winning an award showcases the value of their technology investments and showcases their skills, commitment, and execution.
For software providers, the award is a valuable recognition of the company’s products and services.
For individuals the award is a prized acknowledgement of their skills, leadership, vision, inspiration, and dedication to the digital transformation.
The awards are judged by an independent panel of industry experts who will provide knowledgeable and unbiased assessment and scoring of the nominations.
This is the first year for these prestigious awards, hosted by FinTech Futures in collaboration with Firebrand Research.
Produced by FinTech Futures and Firebrand Research
Digital Maturity in Capital Markets Awards are produced by FinTech Futures, the definitive source of news, analysis, and intelligence of the global fintech sector, and Firebrand Research, the digital-first capital markets research and advisory firm.
Firebrand’s expertise is in providing research and advisory services to firms across the capital markets spectrum. From fintech investments to business case building, we have the skills to help you get the job done.
FinTech Futures’ history dates back to 1983, when it was founded as Banking Technology, a London-based print magazine. Since then they have grown to become one of the largest international online and print media houses serving the global banking and fintech industry.
Why submit a nomination?
Gain recognition
Gain independent industry recognition for your achievements and successes.
Increase awareness
Increase awareness of your brand and relationship potential with key clients
Improve employee morale
Improve employee morale by recognizing and rewarding staff performance
Boost your business
Boost your business by developing new contacts and relationships
Promote your company as the best
Promote your company as the best in the industry, demonstrate a competitive edge and position your company alongside some of the best organisations in the world.
Network
Network with senior level professionals in the industry
FinTech Futures is the definitive source of news and analysis for the global fintech sector.
