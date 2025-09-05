This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

Hub Conference 2026 - Hub and Specialty Pharmacy Models East
See You Next Year! March 17-19, 2026
Pre-Conference Workshops on March 16, 2026Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown | Philadelphia, PA
Your Insider Playbook to Driving Efficiency in Hub Operations

Collaborate with key stakeholders on evolving regulations, shifting market dynamics and innovative solutions to accelerate access and drive an all-encompassing, state-of-the-art hub.

Inspiring Leaders, Impactful Discussions, Robust Networking – Hub East 2025 Strengthened Partnerships and Set the Stage for Transformative Impact!

Thank you to all who helped make the event such a success. We can't wait for Hub East 2026!

Revolutionize Your Patient Services Suite to Drive Medication Access and Adherence

See what took place in 2025:

A One-Stop-Shop for Updates on Emerging Policy and Evolving Regulations

The access and affordability landscape is undergoing a seismic shift. Evolving legislation, disruptive market forces and the ever-growing complexities of cost-sharing programs threaten patient adherence and commercialization strategies. Prepare for what’s ahead with the following topics:

  • State of the Patient Services Industry – A 2025 Policy Address

  • The Increasingly Important Role Hubs will Play in the Era of PBM Reform

  • Big Picture – A General Update on the Inflation Reduction Act

  • Copay Smoothing – A Lesser-Known Provision of the Inflation Reduction Act

  • Enforcement Panel — Explore Evolving Regulatory Reform in the Patient Support Services and Hub Models Space

Crucial Insights on Industry Trends to Drive Innovative Hub Programs and Patient-Centric Services

Industry trailblazers, like-minded peers and top solution providers will engage in compelling discussions on the most pressing topics facing industry right now, including:

  • The massive transformation that the patient services landscape is undergoing as stakeholders reconsider both their distribution and operating models

  • The impact of drug pricing on hub operations and strategies to combat payer reimbursement challenges

  • The rise of integrated specialty pharmacy services, as well as alternative options to maximize value and minimize cost

  • How AI, and other new digital technologies, are being used to elevate hub services and enhance patient outcome

The Only Event Uniting Manufacturers, Specialty Pharmacies, Hub Providers and More

Collaborate with key stakeholders, expand your network and create powerful partnerships at Hub and Specialty Pharmacy Models East. Benefit from expert-led discussions, including representatives of:

  • Sanofi
  • Novartis
  • Takeda
  • EMD Serono
  • Horizon Government Affairs
  • DOJ
  • Mallinckrodt
  • y-Mabs Therapeutics
  • SK Life Sciences
  • And more!

Hub and Specialty Pharmacy Models East: Part of Access USA

Hundreds from the access community came together as three industry-leading events united under one roof for compelling discussions, industry benchmarking and extended networking. What happened? Click play to see last year's event highlights and why you can't miss this pivotal access forum!

Content Corner

Access and Channel Insights

Explore our access and channel content corner and stay up-to-date on the latest news, articles and more

Never Miss a Moment with Streamly

NEW! As a Hub and Specialty Pharmacy Models East delegate, you have complimentary access to our Streamly digital platform to view sessions on-demand for up to 12 months post-event. Catch up on anything you missed or re-watch your favorite sessions – It has never been easier to review conference content!

Please note in a minority of cases, speakers may request their sessions are excluded from this on-demand access. In addition, closed-door conversations are not available on-demand.

Past Attendee

The conference was terrific because we had a diverse group of people who all shared difference perspectives on key topics such as RTBC and specialty medicine e-prescribing, leading to a greater understanding of what’s happening in the healthcare market and what we can do to prepare for changes.

