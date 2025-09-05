Hub Conference 2026 - Hub and Specialty Pharmacy Models East

Pre-Conference Workshops on March 16, 2026,
Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown | Philadelphia, PA
See what took place in 2025:
A One-Stop-Shop for Updates on Emerging Policy and Evolving Regulations
The access and affordability landscape is undergoing a seismic shift. Evolving legislation, disruptive market forces and the ever-growing complexities of cost-sharing programs threaten patient adherence and commercialization strategies. Prepare for what’s ahead with the following topics:
State of the Patient Services Industry – A 2025 Policy Address
The Increasingly Important Role Hubs will Play in the Era of PBM Reform
Big Picture – A General Update on the Inflation Reduction Act
Copay Smoothing – A Lesser-Known Provision of the Inflation Reduction Act
Enforcement Panel — Explore Evolving Regulatory Reform in the Patient Support Services and Hub Models Space
Crucial Insights on Industry Trends to Drive Innovative Hub Programs and Patient-Centric Services
Industry trailblazers, like-minded peers and top solution providers will engage in compelling discussions on the most pressing topics facing industry right now, including:
The massive transformation that the patient services landscape is undergoing as stakeholders reconsider both their distribution and operating models
The impact of drug pricing on hub operations and strategies to combat payer reimbursement challenges
The rise of integrated specialty pharmacy services, as well as alternative options to maximize value and minimize cost
How AI, and other new digital technologies, are being used to elevate hub services and enhance patient outcome
The Only Event Uniting Manufacturers, Specialty Pharmacies, Hub Providers and More
Collaborate with key stakeholders, expand your network and create powerful partnerships at Hub and Specialty Pharmacy Models East. Benefit from expert-led discussions, including representatives of:
- Sanofi
- Novartis
- Takeda
- EMD Serono
- Horizon Government Affairs
- DOJ
- Mallinckrodt
- y-Mabs Therapeutics
- SK Life Sciences
- And more!
Hub and Specialty Pharmacy Models East: Part of Access USA
Hundreds from the access community came together as three industry-leading events united under one roof for compelling discussions, industry benchmarking and extended networking. What happened? Click play to see last year's event highlights and why you can't miss this pivotal access forum!
Past Attendee
The conference was terrific because we had a diverse group of people who all shared difference perspectives on key topics such as RTBC and specialty medicine e-prescribing, leading to a greater understanding of what’s happening in the healthcare market and what we can do to prepare for changes.