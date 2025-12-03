Ready. Set. Riyadh.
Your Front-Row Seat to the Future of Mobility and Road Safety.
The leading road and mobility exhibition in Saudi Arabia
+
Participants
Sqm Exhibition Space
+
Exhibitors and Sponsors
+
Speakers
+
Countries
Your platform for business success at Saudi Intermobility Expo
The Exhibition: Access 100+ leading brands: Road, rail and beyond
Find the perfect products from top companies for your road, rail, and transport projects.
The Forum: Driving innovation in roads infrastructure
A free-to-attend congress focusing on new industry trends and Saudi Vision 2030.
The Networking: Connect, collaborate and grow in Saudi Arabia
Network with 7,000+ industry leaders and expand your business.
Key influencers from prominent companies shaping Saudi Intermobility Expo
Focus industry sectors
Roads, Bridges and Highways
Rail Infrastructure & Technologies
Public Transport
Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS)
Traffic Safety & Enforcement
Future Mobility
Smart Parking
Logistics & Fleet Management
Saudi Intermobility Expo 2024 Highlights
Shahdan
Project Manager
The Royal Commission for Riyadh City
Saudi Intermobility Expo 2024 was a valuable platform for networking and knowledge sharing within the transportation and mobility industry. The event brought together industry professionals, government officials, and technology providers, fostering insightful discussions and collaborations. While the exhibition floor showcased a range of products and services, the conference sessions were particularly enlightening, providing updates on industry trends, challenges, and future opportunities. Overall, the expo was a positive experience and contributed to the growth of the sector.