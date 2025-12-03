Saudi Intermobility Expo 2024 was a valuable platform for networking and knowledge sharing within the transportation and mobility industry. The event brought together industry professionals, government officials, and technology providers, fostering insightful discussions and collaborations. While the exhibition floor showcased a range of products and services, the conference sessions were particularly enlightening, providing updates on industry trends, challenges, and future opportunities. Overall, the expo was a positive experience and contributed to the growth of the sector.