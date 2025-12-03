This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

Saudi Intermobility Expo
1 - 3 December 2025
Riyadh Front Exhibition and Convention CenterRiyadh, Saudi Arabia
Exhibit
1 - 3 December 2025|Riyadh Front Exhibition and Convention Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Ready. Set. Riyadh.

Your Front-Row Seat to the Future of Mobility and Road Safety.

The leading road and mobility exhibition in Saudi Arabia

Participants

Sqm Exhibition Space

Exhibitors and Sponsors

Speakers

Countries

Your platform for business success at Saudi Intermobility Expo

Exhibitor list for Saudi Intermobility Expo 2024

The Exhibition: Access 100+ leading brands: Road, rail and beyond

Find the perfect products from top companies for your road, rail, and transport projects.

Congress at Saudi Intermobility Expo 2024

The Forum: Driving innovation in roads infrastructure

A free-to-attend congress focusing on new industry trends and Saudi Vision 2030.

Attendees at Saudi Intermobility Expo

The Networking: Connect, collaborate and grow in Saudi Arabia

Network with 7,000+ industry leaders and expand your business.

Key influencers from prominent companies shaping Saudi Intermobility Expo

Ministry of Defense Saudi Arabia
Euro Group
ASCE Saudi Arabia Section
TAHAKOM
NEOM
Red Sea Global
ROSHN
Al Tamimi & Co.
Saudi Aramco
Remat Al-Riyadh
Focus industry sectors

Roads, Bridges and Highways

Rail Infrastructure & Technologies

Public Transport

Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS)

Traffic Safety & Enforcement

Future Mobility

Smart Parking

Logistics & Fleet Management

Saudi Intermobility Expo 2024 Highlights

Shahdan

Project Manager

The Royal Commission for Riyadh City

Saudi Intermobility Expo 2024 was a valuable platform for networking and knowledge sharing within the transportation and mobility industry. The event brought together industry professionals, government officials, and technology providers, fostering insightful discussions and collaborations. While the exhibition floor showcased a range of products and services, the conference sessions were particularly enlightening, providing updates on industry trends, challenges, and future opportunities. Overall, the expo was a positive experience and contributed to the growth of the sector.