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SuperReturn Asia
28 September - 1 October 2026
Marina Bay Sands Convention CentreSingapore
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Energy & Infrastructure Summit

Investing in the evolution of energy and infrastructure in Asia and beyond.

Part of the SuperReturn Asia specialist summits day.

28 September

Save £300 when you book the summit and main conference together.

APAC's hub for energy and infrastructure investors

The future is green. The opportunity is now.

Join industry leaders to discuss opportunities, challenges, and forecasts with sessions including:

  • Navigating macroeconomic and geopolitical turbulence
  • How private markets are driving digital infrastructure and AI innovation
  • Nuclear energy as a pillar of APAC's infrastructure growth
  • Funding the future of sustainable data centres
Latest agenda

Big voices. Big impact.

Hear from 30+ industry leaders discussing the hottest topics across the entire energy and infrastructure sphere ranging from public-private infrastructure partnerships, to energy transition investments, impact investing, grid modernisation and much more.

Firms joining the stage this year include Stonepeak, APG Asset Management, DigitalBridge APAC, SIFEM, and more.

Summit speakers

World class networking

Summit day drinks reception - Monday 28 September | 17:00 - 18:30

Relax and engage with industry colleauges as a live jazz band sets the perfect mood. Savor drinks, canapés, and enriching conversations - an excellent opportunity to unwind and foster meaningful connections.

Networking opportunities

Why sponsor?

We'll provide you with the platform to connect and win business from the market's leading decision-makers.

Tell us what you want to achieve and we'll help you get there.

Get in touch with Rishi on +44 (0) 20 8052 0433 or email sponsorsuperreturn@informa.com.

Why sponsor?

It's not just the Energy & Infrastructure Summit taking place that day...

The specialist summits day includes venture capital, LP/GP relations, country-focused and private credit.

Book your chosen topic but move between all specialist summits at your leisure!

See all summit agendasSee all summits