December 3 - 5, 2025|Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto

2.5

Days

18,000+

Attendees

500+

Exhibitors

100+

Educational Sessions

The Buildings Show is the event your industry peers and leading experts attend to discover, learn, and discuss what’s next for the residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial building sectors across North America.

With 2x the networking receptions this year, one on each day, you're guaranteed to make new connections that will position your projects for success.

Now expanded into the North and South Halls at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, The Buildings Show trade show floor features hundreds of product and service providers, alongside the all new Canadian Wood Council pavilions in both halls.

With more than 120 conference sessions and workshops, including new content on Friday, and offsite WoodWorks education, you can build a conference schedule based on what matters to you.

Introducing WoodWorks at The Buildings Show

The Buildings Show and Canadian Wood Council’s exciting new collaboration brings WoodWorks to The Buildings Show in 2025, integrating WoodWorks’ technical expertise and wood products industry representation into the event, taking place December 3-5, 2025. This collaboration builds on a shared commitment to advancing Canada’s built environment and expands BUILDEX’s focus on innovative materials, design, and construction practices.

WoodWorks at The Buildings Show

New For 2025

OHBA Partnership

This year, Ontario Home Builders' Association is taking TBS to the next level with the launch of a full education track, providing valuable learning opportunities for attendees. To further enhance the experience, a special networking event will be held in the North Building, creating the perfect space to build connections and share ideas.

Speed Networking at TBS

New! The built environment's version of speed dating, this memorable fast-paced event introduces you to a wide range of building and construction industry professionals, so your networking time is optimized for efficiency and impact.

Date & time:
Wed., December 3, Time TBA
Thu., December 4, Time TBA

Friday Educational Content

This year, we're introducing educational content on Friday! Extending our conference program to offer more award-winning sessions to complement expanded product & tech-sourcing across the event.

New! Building Tours

This year, All Access Pass holders can enhance their experience with two exclusive building tours in Toronto on Friday. See behind the scenes of some newly built and under-construction buildings across the city. Space is limited, so be sure to register early to secure your spot!

*More details to come

PM Expo

Spread across both North & South Buildings at the MTCC and spanning over 100,000sqf, PM Expo is where property & facility managers, building owners, and real estate professionals come together to explore the latest products, services, and tech.

World of Concrete - Toronto Pavilion

With 15,000sqf of dedicated space, World of Concrete presents concrete-related products, equipment, tools, and technologies. And with plenty of sessions, here is where you'll find products, services and insights relevant to concrete construction.

Construct Canada

Covering more than 100,000sqf and showcasing robust educational sessions, Construct Canada is where you’ll find anything and everything construction related. New this year are the Canadian Wood Council pavilions, alongside the newest products, technology and services specific to the construction industry.

Homebuilder & Renovator Expo

Spread across more than 65,000sqf of expo floor, this is where single and multi-family home construction come together in Homebuilder & Renovator Expo. Explore the new Canadian Wood Council pavilions, and see the latest products, services, materials and tools for homebuilding and renovation all in one spot.

IMPEX Canada

New for 2025! IMPEX Canada now gives the dealer/distributor even more to gain from attending. Spanning over 20,000sqf, this is where you'll find top international brands interested in selling in the Canadian market.

The Buildings Show 2024 Attendee

Attending The Buildings Show was an incredible experience. The range of exhibitors, coupled with relevant topics and cutting-edge innovations on display was truly impressive. The event provided valuable insights into the latest trends and solutions shaping the built environment.

Canadian Real Estate and Construction Week

Returning again in 2025, Canadian Real Estate & Construction Week (CRECW) continues to redefine the landscape of Canada's Real Estate and Construction industry. Experience synergy like never before as The Buildings Show and Toronto Real Estate Forum come together under one roof December 1 - 5, 2025

Bringing together the innovation, expertise, and opportunities from Canada's largest construction and building event with the country's premier commercial real estate forum all under one roof!

Learn more

Sponsorship opportunities

Experience a new and enhanced show as we offer you hybrid opportunities, online and in person. Increase your company’s profile among thousands of design, architecture, construction, renovation and property management professionals by becoming a sponsor of The Buildings Show. Each sponsorship offers targeted promotional opportunities that have the potential to reach thousands of attendees before, during, and after the Show.

Participate today

