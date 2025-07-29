Workshops 28 July 2026 - Separate Ticket Required
Conference & Exhibition 29-30 July 2026
Brazil
Collaborate with BioAg leaders across the biopesticide, biostimulant & biofertilizer sectors within Latin America
Cultivating BioAg opportunities in LATAM- discover new connections and acquire critical market insights that will drive forward biological product success
Driving Innovation: Tracking the Rise of Ag Biologicals in Latin America
Discover the dynamic growth of agricultural biologicals in Brazil’s agriculture industry and across Latin America — from cutting-edge biopesticides and biostimulants to sustainable soil solutions. This platform brings together global experts, data, insights, and regional trends driving the next frontier in sustainable farming and trade.
2025 BioAg Pioneers: Innovators in Biocontrol, Biostimulants & Sustainable Ag
Meet the experts driving regulatory, scientific, and commercial progress in Latin America’s BioAg industry — from biopesticides to sustainable crop solutions.
Biocontrol & Biostimulant Innovations in Latam
The world’s most established bioinput event in Latin America addresses the key scientific and regulatory topics driving R&D and market access for biocontrol and biostimulant solutions. Gain the insights you need to accelerate innovation and expand your reach across the region.
Tackling Common Pests and Crop Diseases in Latin America
Explore targeted biological solutions and control agents for integrated pest management and crop protection across LATAM’s diverse agricultural ecosystems.
Regulation for Biocontrol & Biostimulants in Latin America
Get up-to-date insights into evolving regulations and approval processes for biological products in regional markets.
Direct insight and feedback from growers and producers
Hear first-hand experiences from growers adopting biocontrol and biostimulant technologies on the ground.
Novel biocontrol & biostimulant products - R&D and product development updates
Learn about breakthrough innovations in biostimulation, biostimulant products, and biostimulators shaping the next generation of biological inputs.
Biological Product Analysis and Requirements in Latin America
Gain technical insights from case studies and field trials, including bioherbicides, semiochemicals, and biological control methods suited to LATAM agriculture.
C-Level industry discussion on market trends and strategic decisions
Hear from senior executives as they explore trends and decisions shaping biocontrol producers and the wider LATAM BioAg sector.
Francisco Manzano
Director of Global Business Development
Nutrien Ag Solutions
New Ag International did it again! New Ag is hands down at the top of the list in Ag industry events when it comes down to attendance, quality of content, speaker profiles, and networking opportunities. If there are any "must attend" conferences for biologicals, it's the ones put together by New Ag.
Coffee LATAM - Co-located Event
29 July 2025 | Royal Palm Hall, Campinas, São Paulo, Brazil
This year, Café World Summit joins forces with New AG International to launch Coffee LATAM, co-located with Biocontrol & Biostimulants LATAM.
This new collaboration connects the coffee sector with advancements in sustainable agri-inputs, creating a dynamic, cross-industry platform for innovation, partnerships, and market progress in Brazil and across Latin America.
Meet and connect with farmers, roasters, traders, buyers, and ag-tech innovators from across Latin America and the globe. Coffee LATAM is where local expertise meets international opportunity - fostering partnerships across the entire coffee value chain.
Meet biological producers, distributors & new connections at Biocontrol & Biostimulants Latam
Forge meaningful business relationships and partnerships with key prospects who are interested in biopesticides, biostimulants, biofertilizers and bioagriculture. With an international audience you will be able to network with 300+ participants from all over the globe, though with a strong focus on Latin America markets.
