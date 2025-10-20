Global Market, Local Advantage: BioProcess International Asia
Navigate Regulatory Pathways & Optimize Production Efficiency to Accelerate Biotherapeutic Innovations
Respected Speakers and Keynotes at BioProcess International Asia
Learn, Benchmark, Grow
We are honored to invite you to enhance your biopharmaceutical expertise at the prestigious BioProcess International Asia 2025 conference.
Distinguished attendees will have the valuable opportunity to examine cutting-edge advancements across the comprehensive spectrum of development and manufacturing processes. Your esteemed participation includes complete access to all four specialized conference topics and twelve months' access to on-demand session recordings.
Upstream Processing: Accelerating Innovation from the Start
Hear how AI and smart tools are boosting efficiency and scalability in upstream processing.
Downstream Processing: Driving Purity, Speed, and Efficiency
Learn how to speed up timelines while maintaining quality and regulatory compliance.
Manufacturing Strategy & Bioprocessing 4.0: Smarter, Faster, More Sustainable
Discover the next wave of digital transformation reshaping biomanufacturing. Discover how industry leaders are building agile, future-ready facilities with Bioprocessing 4.0 strategies.
Regulatory Considerations & Emerging Modalities: Navigating Innovation with Confidence
Learn how to align with global expectations while navigating real-world challenges in cell and gene manufacturing.
Pre-conference Workshop: CDMO / Outsourcing
Learn from industry experts through case studies and discussions covering tech transfer, compliance, risk management and CDMO partnerships.
Pre-conference Workshop: Regulatory / Investing
Designed for biotech leaders and innovators, this workshop explores how regulatory strategy and investment readiness intersect. Gain insights on how to position your company for finding and long term success.
BioProcess International Asia 2025: Expanded Program
Due to industry demand and participant feedback, BioProcess International Asia is pleased to announce an expansion of our program for 2025.
The expanded conference will feature distinguished industry experts presenting insights on critical themes that are defining the future of bioprocessing. This extension allows for more comprehensive coverage of emerging technologies, regulatory developments, and operational excellence strategies.
For 2025, BioProcess International Asia is co-located with Antibody Engineering Asia, offering an expanded platform for professionals across discovery, R&D, process development, and manufacturing. Connect with industry leaders, tackle key challenges, and explore innovative solutions - all at an even greater value.
Register your interest & watch last year's opening keynote!
Network Your Way: New Opportunities to Connect, Collaborate, and Grow
Connecting Industry & Academia
Submit a scientific poster display and showcase your innovations to an elite gathering of international professionals and executives from across the biopharmaceutical development and production landscape.
Networking Reception
Connect with industry leaders from across Asia at the evening networking reception. Build new relationships in a casual setting designed for conversation and connection.
Exhibit Hall
Our exhibit hall features the industry's latest technologies designed to accelerate your novel biotherapeutic towards commercial success.
Last Year We Brought You
+
Total Attendees
+
Expert Speakers
+
Hours of Scientific Content
hours
of Networking
Ignasi Bofarull-Manzano
CMC Data Scientist & Consultant
RWTH Aachen University, Körber Pharma, Austria
BioProcess International Asia is where the region’s bioprocess thinkers and doers converge to turn cutting-edge science—like physics[1]informed digital twins—into GMP reality. If you want firsthand insight into the technologies that will define next[1]generation biologics manufacturing, this is the room to be in.
Engage the BioProcess International Asia Audience!
Whether you're increasing your company profile, launching a new product or focusing on new business development opportunities, collaborate with us to identify custom solutions to help you reach your goals.
Contact our team at Partners@informaconnectls.com for pricing and package options.