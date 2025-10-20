Due to industry demand and participant feedback, BioProcess International Asia is pleased to announce an expansion of our program for 2025.

The expanded conference will feature distinguished industry experts presenting insights on critical themes that are defining the future of bioprocessing. This extension allows for more comprehensive coverage of emerging technologies, regulatory developments, and operational excellence strategies.

For 2025, BioProcess International Asia is co-located with Antibody Engineering Asia, offering an expanded platform for professionals across discovery, R&D, process development, and manufacturing. Connect with industry leaders, tackle key challenges, and explore innovative solutions - all at an even greater value.

