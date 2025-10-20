This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

Book Now
Menu
Book
October 20-22, 2025|Westin Miyako, Kyoto, Japan

Global Market, Local Advantage: BioProcess International Asia

Navigate Regulatory Pathways & Optimize Production Efficiency to Accelerate Biotherapeutic Innovations

Master Bioprocessing Today - Download AgendaBook By August 29th & Save up to $500!

Experience the wisdom shared by industry leaders across Asia

Watch Last Year's Keynote: "Advanced Biomanufacturing Facilities - A Case Study" by Takashi Kaminagayosh, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Watch Keynote Now

Learn, Benchmark, Grow

We are honored to invite you to enhance your biopharmaceutical expertise at the prestigious BioProcess International Asia 2025 conference.

Distinguished attendees will have the valuable opportunity to examine cutting-edge advancements across the comprehensive spectrum of development and manufacturing processes. Your esteemed participation includes complete access to all four specialized conference topics and twelve months' access to on-demand session recordings.

Upstream Processing: Accelerating Innovation from the Start

Hear how AI and smart tools are boosting efficiency and scalability in upstream processing.

View This Track In Agenda

Downstream Processing: Driving Purity, Speed, and Efficiency

Learn how to speed up timelines while maintaining quality and regulatory compliance.

View This Track in Agenda

Manufacturing Strategy & Bioprocessing 4.0: Smarter, Faster, More Sustainable

Discover the next wave of digital transformation reshaping biomanufacturing. Discover how industry leaders are building agile, future-ready facilities with Bioprocessing 4.0 strategies.

View This Track in Agenda

Regulatory Considerations & Emerging Modalities: Navigating Innovation with Confidence

Learn how to align with global expectations while navigating real-world challenges in cell and gene manufacturing.

View This Track in Agenda

Pre-conference Workshop: CDMO / Outsourcing

Learn from industry experts through case studies and discussions covering tech transfer, compliance, risk management and CDMO partnerships.

View This Workshop in Agenda

Pre-conference Workshop: Regulatory / Investing

Designed for biotech leaders and innovators, this workshop explores how regulatory strategy and investment readiness intersect. Gain insights on how to position your company for finding and long term success.

View Workshops in Agenda

BioProcess International Asia 2025: Expanded Program

Due to industry demand and participant feedback, BioProcess International Asia is pleased to announce an expansion of our program for 2025.

The expanded conference will feature distinguished industry experts presenting insights on critical themes that are defining the future of bioprocessing. This extension allows for more comprehensive coverage of emerging technologies, regulatory developments, and operational excellence strategies.

For 2025, BioProcess International Asia is co-located with Antibody Engineering Asia, offering an expanded platform for professionals across discovery, R&D, process development, and manufacturing. Connect with industry leaders, tackle key challenges, and explore innovative solutions - all at an even greater value.

Register your interest & watch last year's opening keynote!

Watch Last Year's Keynote

Network Your Way: New Opportunities to Connect, Collaborate, and Grow

Connecting Industry & Academia

Submit a scientific poster display and showcase your innovations to an elite gathering of international professionals and executives from across the biopharmaceutical development and production landscape.

Networking Reception

Connect with industry leaders from across Asia at the evening networking reception. Build new relationships in a casual setting designed for conversation and connection.

Exhibit Hall

Our exhibit hall features the industry's latest technologies designed to accelerate your novel biotherapeutic towards commercial success.

Book Now

Last Year We Brought You

+

Total Attendees

+

Expert Speakers

+

Hours of Scientific Content

hours

of Networking

Ignasi Bofarull-Manzano

CMC Data Scientist & Consultant

RWTH Aachen University, Körber Pharma, Austria

BioProcess International Asia is where the region’s bioprocess thinkers and doers converge to turn cutting-edge science—like physics[1]informed digital twins—into GMP reality. If you want firsthand insight into the technologies that will define next[1]generation biologics manufacturing, this is the room to be in.

Engage the BioProcess International Asia Audience!

Whether you're increasing your company profile, launching a new product or focusing on new business development opportunities, collaborate with us to identify custom solutions to help you reach your goals.

Contact our team at Partners@informaconnectls.com for pricing and package options.

View Sponsor ProspectusWhy Sponsor

Attend One of Our Upcoming BioProcess InternationaI Events