This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

Book Now & Save $400 by August 15
Menu
Book Now
September 15-18, 2025 |Hynes Convention Center, Boston, USA

Be the Catalyst for Change.
Experience the Future of Bioprocessing Today.

From Cell Line and Cell Culture to Downstream and Next Generation Manufacturing - Join the Engineers, Scientists and Biotech Leaders Who Are Fostering Scientific Innovation to Solve Today's Challenges.

Download AgendaRegister by Aug 15 & Save $400

Flash Sale Rate for Pharma & Biotechs Through August 15 | Networking Platform Opens Soon!

Pharma & Biotechs with a therapeutic pipeline are eligible to save an additional $900 off the current early bird rate when you register online with VIP code CATALYST by August 15 (new registrations only).

Register this week to be among the first to access ConnectMe, our digital networking platform launching next week! Early registrants will receive priority access when the platform goes live to schedule meetings, connect with other attendees, and more!

Book Flash Sale Rate Now

Tailored Bioprocessing Content: Immerse Yourself in Critical Case Studies, Powerful Data, and the Expertise of Industry-Leading Speakers

Cell Line Development & Engineering

Streamline cell line development and engineering for enhanced productivity, quality, and therapeutic impact. Explore advanced clone screening, single cell cloning, and novel approaches beyond traditional antibodies. Optimize cell line development for biopharmaceutical manufacturing, from early stages to scale-up.

Enhance Productivity with the Cell Line Agenda

Cell Culture & Upstream Processing

Optimize bioprocesses with advanced media, raw materials, and seamless software integration. Master bioreactor management, cell culture adaptation, and upstream processing to accelerate your speed to market.

Accelerate Process Development with the Upstream Agenda

Downstream Processing

Maximise downstream bioprocessing with advancements in continuous processing, robust impurity control, and innovative purification techniques. Learn to seamlessly scale from lab to commercial manufacturing for complex biologics.

Purify with the Downstream Agenda

Analytical, Quality & Characterization

Explore regulatory principles, emerging modalities, and the transformative power of AI and digitalization in analytics. Prepare for the future with next-generation analytical technologies and disruptive forces.

Transform Your Biologics with the Analytical Agenda

Manufacturing Strategy & Digitalization

Drive biomanufacturing advancements with cutting-edge science and technology, unlocking the potential of complex modalities. Explore CMC innovation, regulatory compliance, future-proof facility optimization, and the power of collaboration.

Innovate with the Manufacturing Strategy Agenda

Additional Learning Opportunities

Supercharge your biopharmaceutical expertise with our in-depth pre-conference workshops! Chart your course with our CMC Roadmap workshop, delve into innovative Beyond Antibody Production, explore the future of Intensified and Continuous Processing, and discover the power of Integrated Biomanufacturing. Plus, nurture the next generation of bioprocessors at our Biopharmaceutical School.

Upskill with our Pre-Conference Workshops
Be a Part of the Conversation - Book Your Early Bird Ticket

A Career in Bioprocessing: What Best Describes You?

Join us to unlock exclusive benefits that will skyrocket your success and leave competitors wondering what they missed.

A Seasoned Scientist

Manufacturing professionals face constant pressure to launch products faster, reduce costs, and enable technology while navigating talent shortages and a complex regulatory landscape.

Discover the best solutions for optimizing efficiencies, boosting output, and navigating supply chains. Collect valuable insights, connect with top talent, and discover innovative technologies to accelerate commercial success, enhance patient access to affordable medicine, and solidify yourself as a leader in the bioprocessing industry.

A Young Scientist

Research professionals pushing boundaries often face obstacles when complex processes and tight timelines slow innovation.


Learn about breakthrough intensification strategies, hear from expert industry leaders, and expand your network. Obtain the knowledge to develop game-changing processes that get life-saving treatments to market faster and propel your professional development forward.

An Innovator

Innovative organizations on a mission to revolutionize therapeutic development need to validate concepts, secure funding, and scale quickly.

Meet leading experts, cutting-edge solutions for tackling cost & production hurdles, and opportunities to build brand awareness and secure partnerships. Gain the insights and connections to accelerate your journey, improve patient outcomes, and become a disruptive force in the industry.

Transform Your Biologics Approach Now

Lars Pampel, Ph.D.,

Head of Process Sciences, Technical Development, New Biological Entities

DataHow

“BPI brings leading thoughts and discussion to a balanced audience of scientists and decision makers.”

Every breakthrough begins with a conversation —science, tech, and networking all in one place

Co-Located with Cell & Gene Therapy International

Your BPI Registration also grants you access to the Cell & Gene Therapy International main conference tracks.

Double the content. Double the connections. All included with your BPI Pass.

Learn More About Cell & Gene Therapy International

Deep Dive into Bioprocessing with Leading Industry Scientists

Stay ahead of the curve with the latest in bioprocessing! Explore cutting-edge advancements in sustainability, tech transfer, CMC analytics, and more in our 5 pre-conference workshops. Led by top industry scientists, these interactive sessions provide hands-on learning in a dynamic classroom setting.

Gain Recognition for Your Latest Scientific Research

Submit a scientific poster display during the event and get your research in front of 3200+ global scientists and executives working across the entire spectrum of biopharmaceutical development and production.

Learn about Presenting a Poster

Explore the Newest Tech in Bioprocessing

Our exhibit hall features 250+ CDMOs, CROs and suppliers who will showcase the industry's latest technologies designed to accelerate your novel biotherapeutic towards commercial success.

See Who's in the 2025 Exhibition

Kick Back and Relax

Connect with 3200+ of your industry colleagues during our networking lunches, drinks receptions, as well as our famous Biotech Week Boston festival party held at the Boston Museum of Science this year!

Experience Our Digitally-Enabled Event

Our industry-leading ConnectMe app creates a seamless digital value-add to your onsite experience in Boston. Connect with attendees, schedule meetings in just a few clicks, and get the most up-to-date agenda - all before you even step onsite.

Book Now & Save $400 by August 15

Highlights from BioProcess International 2024

✓ 3200+ bioprocessing professionals from 36 countries
✓ All top 20 largest biopharma companies
✓ 100+ startups
✓ 340+ industry leading speakers across 9 tracks
✓ 220+ exhibitors supporting the entire bioprocessing spectrum
✓ Offsite networking party at Museum of Science

Engage Qualified Bioprocessing Decision Makers!

Whether you're increasing your company profile, launching a new product or focusing on new business development opportunities, collaborate with us to identify custom solutions to help you reach your sales and marketing goals.

Contact us today at Partners@informaconnectls.com to discuss.

View Sponsor ProspectusWhy Sponsor?

Upcoming Events