BPI US West 2025 was the place to be for anyone working on the next wave of mAbs, vaccines, and cell & gene therapies.
We brought together top bioprocessing experts and solution providers from around the world to share ideas, make connections, and spark progress toward commercial success.
Power Up Your Bioprocessing Strategy
Uncover the future of bioprocessing with real-world applications of AI, machine learning, and digital twins. Hear how leaders are boosting precision with next-gen cell line engineering, scaling allogeneic therapies, and building adaptive facilities for modern modalities. Join panelists debating continuous vs. fed-batch and gain tactical insights to accelerate your pipeline, from cell line to commercialization.
Breakthroughs on Display: Posters That Speak Volumes
Experience cutting-edge research in an intimate setting. Explore scientific poster abstracts showcasing the latest biopharmaceutical innovations. Engage directly with researchers, discuss novel approaches, and gain insights from experts advancing the field.
Start Strong: Pre-Conference Workshops Built for Action
Gain practical insights into today’s most critical bioprocessing topics during our pre-conference workshops. These focused sessions offer a more informal, collaborative environment designed to help you engage directly with expert instructors and peers before the main event begins.
Explore the Newest Tech in Bioprocessing
Our Exhibit Hall features 90+ partners and suppliers showcasing the industry's latest technologies to accelerate your novel biotherapeutic towards commercial success, through data-driven Live Lab presentations. Plus, grab a coffee and catch up in the ConnectMe Cafe, relax in our Zen Den and so much more...
Where Great Minds Build the Future
Connect with a vibrant mix of biopharma professionals, from global leaders to emerging startups. Build relationships over curated lunches, recharge with wellness activities, and network at outdoor receptions surrounded by California sunshine.
Level up your biopharma knowledge at BioProcess International US West 2026. Explore the latest innovations across the entire development and manufacturing process. Your ticket includes access to all 5 conference tracks, pre-conference workshops, and 12 months of on-demand recordings.
Cell Culture & Upstream Processing
Pushing Productivity, Precision, and Performance to New Heights
- Maximize productivity with intensified, perfusion, and continuous upstream strategies
- Revolutionize media and feed design for optimized cell growth and performance
- Implement real-time monitoring and control using PAT, sensors, and automation
- Scale with confidence through robust tech transfer and process scalability insights
Cell Line Development & Engineering
Designing the Foundation for Speed, Stability, and Scalability
- Design next-gen cell lines with enhanced productivity, stability, and scalability
- Leverage AI, synthetic biology, and automation to accelerate clone selection
- Optimize expression systems for novel and complex biologics
- Bridge discovery to development with smarter, faster cell line platforms
Downstream Processing
Purifying with Purpose – Smarter, Faster, and Built to Scale
- Push purification to new heights with next-gen chromatography and filtration solutions
- Accelerate timelines with continuous and modular downstream workflows
- Tackle formulation challenges for complex biologics and new modalities
- Ensure quality and consistency with advanced analytics and process characterization
Manufacturing Strategy & Bioprocessing 4.0
Building the Future of Biomanufacturing that’s Digital, Agile, and Global
- Unlock smart manufacturing through AI, machine learning, and digital twins
- Design flexible, future-ready facilities built for speed and scale
- Strengthen global supply chains and mitigate risk with end-to-end visibility
- Drive performance and compliance with real-time data, automation, and analytics
Cell & Gene Therapy Process Development & Production
Scaling Advanced Therapies for Real-World Impact
- Streamline CGT workflows from development through commercialization
- Overcome scale-up barriers with automated, closed, and modular systems
- Integrate analytics and control strategies for regulatory-ready processes
- Build robust, scalable platforms for viral vectors, cell therapies, and mRNA products
Pre-conference Workshops
Kick off your BPI West experience with focused pre-conference workshops designed to dive deeper into today’s most pressing bioprocessing challenges. Gain practical insights, exchange ideas with expert instructors, and collaborate with peers in a smaller, more interactive environment that sets the tone for the days ahead.
Gargi Haheshwari, Ph.D.
Executive Director, Biologics Process Development & Commercialization,
Merck
"This conference brings together leading researchers in biopharma along the entire lifecycle of products. It is an important venue for sharing of key information and moving the field forward."
