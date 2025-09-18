This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

27-30 April 2026 |Vienna Congress & Convention Center, Vienna, Austria

BIOPROCESSING MASTERED: Unlock the Secrets to Commercial Success for mAbs, Biologics & ATMPs.

From molecule to market, maximizing efficiency and achieving unparalleled quality in your biopharmaceuticals.

Thank You for Attending!

We hope you had a great time in Hamburg for BioProcess International Europe 2025! We hope to see you again next year in Vienna, Austria.

BioProcess International Europe 2025 Highlight Video

BioProcess International Europe gathers today's top scientists and suppliers working across the entire spectrum of biopharmaceutical development and production.

Watch the highlight video from BPI Europe 2025 in Hamburg and see why we are Europe's leading bioprocessing event for mAbs, novel modalities & biologics.

The Pulse of Biotech: Get the Inside Track at BioProcess International Europe

Roche's R&D Commitment

Roche announces a $50B commitment to expand and upgrade U.S. research centers. Get insights into Roche’s scientific leadership and innovation pipeline from our featured speaker on site.

Eyes on Novo Nordisk

While Novo navigates market shifts, its experts continue to drive collaboration and innovation. Hear from a Novo Nordisk leader on uniting upstream and downstream teams for smarter, integrated bioprocessing.

Biotech CEOs on the Move

As the FDA evolves, biotech leaders are adapting strategies and redefining pathways to approval. Hear firsthand how top CEOs are navigating today’s regulatory landscape.

Meet The Leaders of Biotech

Audience Breakdown

of attendees are coming from top Pharma & Biotech companies

of the top 20 pharma companies are sending representatives

of attendees hold VP-level and higher titles, fostering high-level discussions

Break Down Silos. Spark New Ideas. Bridge the Gap Between Theory and Practice.

Elevate Efficiency with Industry-Leading Content

From lab to launch, we've got you covered! 5 tracks, real-world case studies, fireside chats, and 90% new speakers. Get the insights you need to supercharge your bioprocess.

Your Burning Questions, Answered.

Stay ahead of the curve. Experience interactive discussions, cutting-edge data, and expert insights in our pre-conference workshop day from the likes of Sanofi, Novartis, Roche, AstraZeneca, Bayer, & more...

Connect. Collaborate. Conquer Bioprocessing.

Our Exhibit Hall features 90+ exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge technologies, alongside dedicated poster sessions where you can share your work and ignite innovation.

Steins & Strategy: Create Connections in Hamburg

Connect with 1000+ of your industry colleagues during our networking lunches, wellness activities, and drinks receptions.

Expedite Timelines. Elevate Quality. Ensure Safety.

The BioProcess International Europe 2025 agenda was packed with everything you need to get ahead, optimize processes and future-proof your biopharma pipelines.


Cell Culture & Upstream Processing

  • Applying perfusion processes effectively.
  • Applications of models to deepen process understanding.
  • Master strategies for seamless upstream bioprocess scaling.
  • Leverage innovations in cell culture methods to improve yields and quality.
Cell Line Development & Engineering

  • Shorten IND timelines and optimize workflows for faster development.
  • Enhance the expression and quality of challenging modalities.
  • Leverage automation, AI, and gene editing to drive innovation.
  • Strengthen analytical skills in monoclonal antibody development to choose the optimal clone.
Downstream Processing

  • Explore cutting-edge purification technologies for a multitude of modalities.
  • Improve downstream processes by optimizing impurity removal and scalability.
  • Enhance efficiency through streamlined workflows and innovative approaches.
  • Reduce environmental impact with sustainable purification strategies.
Manufacturing Strategy & Digitalization

  • Learn post-pandemic industry adaptations with a focus on sustainability.
  • Discover how to implement digitalization and AI to optimize biomanufacturing.
  • Explore manufacturing strategies for complex therapeutics.
  • Hear case studies addressing real-world biomanufacturing challenges.
Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing

  • Optimize processes to reduce costs and improve safety.
  • Standardize ATMP guidelines to ensure patient safety and product quality.
  • Drive innovation to expand treatment options.
  • Enhance manufacturing to accelerate patient access.
Level Up Your Learning Experience

5 pre-conference add-on options at your fingertips, to upskill the whole team:

  • Intensified and Continuous Processing
  • Viral Safety
  • Beyond mAbs
  • CMC Roadmap
Mark Duerkop

Co-Founder & CEO

Novasign GmbH

“It's important to keep the bioprocessing society together and to learn from each other as much as possible. Therefore, BioProcess International Europe is a great place to connect to industrial leaders and to learn about latest technological developments.”

Engage Qualified Bioprocessing Decision-Makers!

Whether you're increasing your company profile, launching a new product, or focusing on new business development opportunities, collaborate with us to identify custom solutions to help you reach your goals.

