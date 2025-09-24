Cross-border fund distribution for UK managers
Experts in fund distribution and regulation in the UK and EU who joined us in 2024:
Key reasons to join peers and clients in London:
Network with leaders across the ecosystem of fund distribution in the UK and EU
- Global and boutique Asset Managers;
- C-Suite leaders, Heads of Distribution, Product, Legal and Regulatory Affairs, Strategy, Senior PMs, Managing Directors
- Third-party Management Companies, Fund Services
- Fund Distributors, Platforms
- Regulators and Supervisory Bodies
- Law Firms
- Audit firms
- Fund Administrators, Custodians and Depositories
- Leading Software and Data Providers
- Family offices, Pension funds
Engage in industry discussions on the hottest topics impacting your business:
- The UK Overseas Fund Regime; impact on managers and funds
- Regulatory supervision in Europe: where is it heading?
- Update on the EU’s Retail Investment Strategy
- Navigating changing Consumer Duty requirements
- What’s in a name? Tackling evolving fund naming rules
- Raising assets in the UK and EU: where is growth coming from?
- Beyond Europe: successfully marketing UCITS around the world
- Evolving opportunities in digital assets
- Opportunities in private markets: trending products and vehicles
