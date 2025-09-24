This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

Cross-border fund distribution for UK Managers
Returning 23 - 24 September 2025
Venue TBCLondon, UK
Cross-border fund distribution for UK managers

Navigating the evolving fund distribution landscape with successful regulatory, operational and investment strategies in the UK and EU.

Join an exclusively senior audience of asset managers optimising their strategies and performance in Europe and beyond.

A well structured event with authentic speakers and moderators of incredibly high quality. The quality of the discussions and detailed responses to questions was great. Overall I would rate it as excellent professional event.

Key reasons to join peers and clients in London:

Network with leaders across the ecosystem of fund distribution in the UK and EU

  • Global and boutique Asset Managers;
    • C-Suite leaders, Heads of Distribution, Product, Legal and Regulatory Affairs, Strategy, Senior PMs, Managing Directors
  • Third-party Management Companies, Fund Services
  • Fund Distributors, Platforms
  • Regulators and Supervisory Bodies
  • Law Firms
  • Audit firms
  • Fund Administrators, Custodians and Depositories
  • Leading Software and Data Providers
  • Family offices, Pension funds
Engage in industry discussions on the hottest topics impacting your business:

  • The UK Overseas Fund Regime; impact on managers and funds
  • Regulatory supervision in Europe: where is it heading?
  • Update on the EU’s Retail Investment Strategy
  • Navigating changing Consumer Duty requirements
  • What’s in a name? Tackling evolving fund naming rules
  • Raising assets in the UK and EU: where is growth coming from?
  • Beyond Europe: successfully marketing UCITS around the world
  • Evolving opportunities in digital assets
  • Opportunities in private markets: trending products and vehicles
Showcase your business to global and boutique asset managers

Sponsor UCITS & AIFMD to showcase your firm to a senior audience of asset managers launching and distributing funds in Europe.

Boost your brand and demonstrate your expertise on a top-level speaker faculty and market-driven agenda.

Maximise your time before, during and after the event

Demonstrate your continued professional development

Attendance at this conference may be used to claim CPD from your professional body.

Informa is the world’s leading provider of CPD and CPE certification. Attending this conference will allow you to gain practical and methodical skills to develop your professional knowledge. Upon request, receive a certificate of attendance to facilitate your CPD submission with your professional membership organisation.

Upgrade your event experience with the networking app

  • View the attendee list
  • Send instant messages and arrange meetings
  • Access the agenda and speakers' presentations
  • Receive important event alerts
