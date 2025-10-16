This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

CompLaw: Merger Control
October 2026
Belgium, Brussels
October 2026|Belgium, Brussels

CompLaw: Merger Control

Shape your global merger control strategy & gain clarity in this era of uncertainty.

Ensure you understand the practical implications of merger control policy and case law developments by hearing from global regulators & in-house counsel.

Thank you to all those who attended in 2025!

We have started putting the 2026 programme together. If you would like to be kept up to date, you can register your interest by downloading this year's agenda here.

Legal Counsel

Allianz Insurance Plc

Invaluable experience

An invaluable experience to gather industry insight on merger control.

Why attend Informa's CompLaw: Merger Control conference?

360 degree perspective

Our expert speaker faculty includes:

  • Representatives from the European Commission and national competition authorities
  • In-house counsel providing practical perspectives
  • Leading private practice lawyers involved in key transactions
  • Competition economists

Global insights

In this time of uncertainty, ensure you understand how merger control is developing across the globe to perfect your multijurisdictional transactions strategy.

With speakers from:

  • EU
  • UK
  • USA

Forge new connections

With 64% of attendees from in-house counsel and regulators, ensure you connect with the merger control community:

  • Meet your peers during the conference
  • Connect with them during lunch and networking breaks
  • Then, reinforce your connections during the informal drinks reception at the end of the day

Join us to consider the best strategies to navigate the increased uncertainties surrounding global merger control:

Gain insights directly from the Commission

Understand EU merger control enforcement under Ribera

Analyse global merger control enforcement: US, EU & UK

Review the state of play on below-threshold mergers

Examine merger control developments at a national level

Consider digital markets & novel theories of harm

Gain an update on AI partnerships & merger control

Scrutinise FSR two years on

Hear from in-house counsel on how they are addressing current practical challenges

15

years as the premier merger control event

64%

in-house counsel & regulator attendees

7

different competition authorities offering insights

CPD Certification - 6.5 CPD Hours Available

Attendance at this conference may be used to claim CPD from your professional body. The number of hours, or points may vary from body to body. Upon request, we will supply you with a certificate of attendance to facilitate your CPD submission with your professional membership organisation.

Demonstrate your thought leadership

We have a number of exclusive and innovative sponsorship and speaking options, to help you demonstrate thought leadership in the competition law arena.

For more information, please contact Enes Duzen at Enes.Duzen@informa.com or call Enes on +44 (0) 20 8052 0469.

