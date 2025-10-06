This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

Private Placement Life Insurance & Variable Annuities Forum - PPLI (US)
April 22, 2026
The Diplomat Beach Resort HollywoodMiami, FL
Private Placement Life Insurance &
Variable Annuities Forum

Uniting trusts, estate planners, family offices, RIAs, RPAs, and private banks connect with insurance carriers, advisors, brokers, and investors to explore the latest challenges in PPLI and to build lasting connections

The leading PPLI & VA conference is back to Miami!

Special Counsel

Withers LLP

Every major player in the industry attends this conference. This is the event to see and be seen at in the PPLI and PPVA space.

What's featured in 2026

Hottest industry topics

An action-packed agenda touching the latest trends and biggest challenges affecting the industry, including:

  • Political decisions driving the PPLI market
  • Designing your ideal PPLI structure
  • Optimizing IDFs vs. SMAs
  • Privacy & Portable Policies
  • The future of PPLI - offshore and onshore
  • PPLI next-gen wealth strategies
  • Analyzing market dynamics on PPLI
  • Opening the door to investment opportunities
Who will you meet?

Come to PPLI/VA to meet and mingle with the most senior decision makers.

Including:

  • Insurance brokers and insurance carriers
  • Law firms
  • Asset management and investment firms
  • Wealth advisors and industry experts
  • Private Banks
  • Trusts and estate planners
  • Family offices
  • RIAs working with HINWIs
  • Retirement plan advisors
Networking made easy

Dedicated networking opportunities throughout the day will allow you to meet and connect with old friends and new faces.

Conclude the day with a relaxed networking drinks reception to see off the conference in style!

Hear from the industry leaders

PPLI/VA speakers are the thought leaders of the industry. Hear from carriers, brokers, RIAs, RPAs, family offices & more - all under one roof!


Speakers for 2026
What to expect?

+

attendees from across the private placement industry come together under one roof

+

leading speakers providing sophisticated PPLI/VA advice

sessions designed to equip you with expert advice for your clients and foster valuable business relationships

Interested in partnering opportunities for 2026?

Get in touch with us today to discuss a sponsorship and exhibition package that can help you demonstrate your knowledge and expertise, generate leads and put your brand in the spotlight.

Contact Marcus by email at Marcus.Beeby@informa.com.

