TechBio Showcase: Reimagining the role of technology in biology and human health
Taking place at Biotech Showcase, TechBio Showcase will take place January 12–14, 2026 in San Francisco, CA.
About TechBio Showcase
Step into the future of biotechnology at the TechBio Showcase, where the convergence of technology and biology is unlocking new potentials and creating a future where science and innovation work hand in hand create groundbreaking advancements in healthcare.
Be a part of this transformative journey and witness the dawn of a new era in biotechnology.
What to expect
One-to-one meetings
Connect with leading scientists, innovators, investors, and industry professionals who are at the forefront of the TechBio revolution. Our partnering platform, partneringONE®, allows you to identify prospective partners using advanced search capabilities and manage all your meeting requests in one place.
Presenting companies
Experience a wealth of innovative presentations unveiling the latest technological innovations driving the next wave of biological breakthroughs.
Insightful program topics
Gain deep insights from expert speakers and panelists who will share their knowledge, experiences, and visions for the future of TechBio.
