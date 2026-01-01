Championing The Specialist
Informa Connect’s network of events, intelligence and expert industry leaders enable professionals and businesses to grow by connecting them with knowledge, ideas and opportunities in the MEA region. We champion change and drive innovation by organising world-class annual events and training seminars to fit your business needs.
Upcoming Conferences and Exhibitions
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Agra Middle East
- 8 Sep, 2026
- 3 days
- Dubai, UAE
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GROWTECH. MIDDLE EAST 2026, formerly Agra Middle East (AgraME), takes place on 8–10 September at Dubai World Trade Centre, uniting 150+ exhibitors and 9,000+ attendees for the region’s leading agriculture and agri-tech expo and expert-led conferences.
Upcoming Training Courses
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IASP - Strategy Management Professional (SMP) - Strategy Planning Professional (SPP) Exam Preparation
- 17 May, 2026
- 5 days
- + Jul
- Oct
- Dubai, UAE
- Live Digital
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In association with:
Advance your career with Informa Academy's SPP/SMP certification. Gain strategic planning skills to succeed. Enroll now and achieve your goals!
Strategic Communication in Total Rewards - WorldatWork
In association with:
Unlock the power of WorldatWork - strategic communication in total rewards management. Explore expert insights and proven techniques to enhance employee engagement and satisfaction through effective total rewards communication strategies.
Certificate in Advanced Governance, Risk Management & Compliance (Adv GRC)
- 31 Aug, 2026
- 3 days
- Dubai, UAE
- Live Digital
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In association with:
Gain expertise in governance, risk management, and compliance with the Advanced Certificate from Informa Connect Academy. Enroll now and boost your career!