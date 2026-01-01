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Championing The Specialist

Informa Connect’s network of events, intelligence and expert industry leaders enable professionals and businesses to grow by connecting them with knowledge, ideas and opportunities in the MEA region. We champion change and drive innovation by organising world-class annual events and training seminars to fit your business needs.

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Upcoming Conferences and Exhibitions

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MEA Event

Middle East Event Show

  • 18 Aug, 2026
  • 3 days
  • Dubai, UAE
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Join 6,000+ event professionals at MEES 2026 in Dubai from 18 to 20 August. Discover the Middle East’s premier MICE events exhibition with expert-led seminars, event tech, and top suppliers.
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Agra Middle East

  • 8 Sep, 2026
  • 3 days
  • Dubai, UAE
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GROWTECH. MIDDLE EAST 2026, formerly Agra Middle East (AgraME), takes place on 8–10 September at Dubai World Trade Centre, uniting 150+ exhibitors and 9,000+ attendees for the region’s leading agriculture and agri-tech expo and expert-led conferences.
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Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC)

  • 11 Sep, 2026
  • 3 days
  • Abu Dhabi, UAE
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Experience the ultimate pop culture celebration at Middle East Film & Comic Con 2026! Join 46,000+ fans at Comic Con Abu Dhabi for cosplay, anime, gaming, movies and exclusive collectibles.
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MEA Event

SuperReturn Middle East

  • 13 Oct, 2026
  • 3 days
  • Dubai, UAE
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The private equity and venture capital event connecting 600+ senior attendees. Network with 220+ LPs and 230+ GPs from MENA and beyond.
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Upcoming Training Courses

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APICS - Certified in Logistics, Transportation & Distribution (CLTD)

  • 20 Sep, 2026
  • 5 days
  • Dubai, UAE
  • Live Digital
Earn your APICS CLTD certification with Informa Connect. Certified in logistics, transportation, and distribution, join our CLTD training courses today.
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Key Performance Indicator Professional Certification (KPI-P)

  • 26 Apr, 2026
  • 5 days
  • +   Aug
  • Sep
  • more
  • Dubai, UAE
  • Live Digital
Become a certified KPI Professional with our specialised training. Enroll in our online course with Informa Connect and advance your skills.
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ILM Recognised Programme - Management Skills for New Managers

  • 3 Aug, 2026
  • 4 days
  • +   Oct
  • Dubai, UAE
  • Live Digital
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Register with Informa Academy and attend one of the best management training courses for new managers. Improve your management skills and more with our help.
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IASP - Strategy Management Professional (SMP) - Strategy Planning Professional (SPP) Exam Preparation

  • 17 May, 2026
  • 5 days
  • +   Jul
  • Oct
  • Dubai, UAE
  • Live Digital
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In association with:
Advance your career with Informa Academy's SPP/SMP certification. Gain strategic planning skills to succeed. Enroll now and achieve your goals!
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Strategic Communication in Total Rewards - WorldatWork

In association with:
Unlock the power of WorldatWork - strategic communication in total rewards management. Explore expert insights and proven techniques to enhance employee engagement and satisfaction through effective total rewards communication strategies.

Certified Blockchain Business Foundations (CBBF) / Certified Blockchain Solution Architect (CBSA)

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Get ahead in Blockchain for Business Foundation with complete analysis training. Become a specialist in blockchain for business certification today!

Certificate in Governance, Risk Management & Compliance (GRC)

  • 22 Jun, 2026
  • 4 days
  • +   Sep
  • Dec
  • Dubai, UAE
  • Live Digital
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Gain expertise in governance, risk, and compliance with Informa Connect's certification. Learn about regulatory frameworks and corporate ethics here.
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DMI - Certified Digital Marketing Specialist

  • 14 Dec, 2026
  • 4 days
  • Dubai, UAE
  • Live Digital
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Gain the skills and knowledge needed to create winning digital strategies for business success. Elevate your career in the digital marketing landscape.
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Certificate in Advanced Governance, Risk Management & Compliance (Adv GRC)

  • 31 Aug, 2026
  • 3 days
  • Dubai, UAE
  • Live Digital
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In association with:
Gain expertise in governance, risk management, and compliance with the Advanced Certificate from Informa Connect Academy. Enroll now and boost your career!
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