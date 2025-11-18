The Bellevue Hotel,
Philadelphia, PA, USA
Deliver More Effective Forecasts, Enhanced Visibility, Profitability and Control Through Best Practices for Gross-To-Net Management
The Leading Event for Model-Sharing on Strategic Forecasting, Estimates, Analytics and Reporting for Pharma and Biotech Companies
Regulation and Policy
- Gain clarity on the evolving Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), Medicaid, 340B Drug Pricing Program and policy proposals landscape to maintain compliance
- Unlock valuable tips to ensure regulatory compliance and avoid costly pitfalls
- Get ahead on tariff and Most Favored Nation impacts on your supply chain and market environment to protect your bottom line
Technological Innovation
- Discover automation, cloud & software strategies that address your company's GTN needs
- Make informed decisions between in-house and outsourced approaches
- Explore how AI is reshaping analytics and forecasting for forward-thinking organizations
- Review the variety of data, tools, methodologies and documentation to support revenue analytics and forecasting standards
Market Access and Pricing
- Develop smart responses to regulatory pressures, payer price sensitivity and broader macroeconomic conditions
- Master the delicate balance between affordable access for patients whilst protecting margins
- Optimize your approach to contracting, managed markets, payer developments, rebates, and chargebacks management
Pharma’s Brightest GTN Minds Take the Stage
Say Hello To Our Trusted Pharma/Biotech GTN Summit Working Group
Working closely with these trusted experts in gross-to-net accounting, revenue optimization, government pricing & contracting, and financial operations, we've designed and refined an agenda you will not want to miss!
- Brett Nussbaum, Director of Gross to Net Accounting, Novartis
- Rosalind Davis, Director, Government Pricing and Contracts, CSL Vifor
- Prakash Chainani, Vice President- Finance, HR & IT, Lifestar Pharma LLC (a Mankind Group Company)
- Matthew Pellegrini, Sr. Director - Revenue Optimization Contracting & Compliance N.A., Teva Pharmaceuticals
Who will you meet at GTN Summit?
Whether your organization is pre-commercial revenue or managing multiple products and large revenue streams, the longstanding Pharma/Biotech GTN Summit will provide in-depth discussion on gross-to-net methodologies, forecasting models, hands-on learning of various financial automation tools and much more!
Connect with leading life sciences professionals working in:
Finance
Revenue - Accounting / Finance / Forecasting / Recognition / Management
Accounting
Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A)
Commercial Finance
Market Access
Corporate Controller / Controller
Gross To Net (GTN)
Pricing & Contracting
Price Forecasting
Corporate Accounting
SEC Reporting
Revenue & Royalty
Channel Forecasting/Access/Trade
Government Pricing / Federal Pricing
Operations - Finance / Accounting / Commercial / Trade / Market Access
Discover Why the Pharma/Biotech GTN Summit Continues to be an Industry Staple for Gross-to-Net Management
Whether your organization is pre-commercial revenue or managing multiple products and large revenue streams, the longstanding Pharma/Biotech GTN Summit provides depth around gross-to-net methodologies, best practices for forecasting models and hands-on learning of various financial automation tools.
Manager, Chargebacks
Fresenius Kabi
The GTN Summit offers a broad range of experiences and knowledge to help navigate this complex and unclear critical business area.
