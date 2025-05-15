Access the novel science, technologies and contacts you need to accelerate your novel biologics and cell & gene therapy products towards commercial success
The leading brand for accessing today's innovations across all phases of bioprocessing
Get the Latest Updates
Learn from the Brightest Minds in Bioprocessing
BPI events bring today's leading global bioprocessing experts together to share novel science and technologies designed to accelerate promising biologics towards commercial success. Below is a sample of a few speakers who have recently delivered a presentation at a BPI event.
Take a Virtual Tour of BioProcess International
BioProcess International holds year-round events in USA, Europe and Asia. Our leading conference series attracts scientists, engineers and decision makers working across the entire bioprocessing specturm.
Take a virtual tour of one of our events by watching this short video preview from our BioProcess International event held in Boston, USA.
Connect with Key-Decision Makers at BioProcess International Events
Whether you’re looking to generate quality leads, showcase thought leaders, or reinforce your brand, collaborate with us to identify custom sponsorship opportunities to help you reach your business objectives.
For more information about custom opportunities to reach a qualified audience, please contact us at partners@informaconnectls.com.