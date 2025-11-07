Invest in innovation. Power the future.
The meeting place for private market leaders investing in the evolution of energy transition.
300+
attendees
150+
GPs
90+
LPs
8,000+
meetings during the event
A must-attend private capital event specialising in energy transition
What to expect
Double access. Meet and network with SuperReturn International summit day attendees.
More networking opportunities: more LP/GP closed-door sessions, dedicated masterclasses, and more networking receptions!
Who will you meet?
Connect with 300+ key leaders specialising in energy transition, including 150+ GPs and 90+ LPs.
Firms that attended in 2025 include BCP Ventures, Cambridge Associates, CPPIB, GRESB, Impax Asset Management, PATRIZIA, PFR Ventures, Sienna Investment Manager, Temasek, The Ireland Strategic Investment Fund, Triple Point Investment Management LLP and many more!
Thought leaders in the spotlight
Hear from 120+ high-level speakers on everything from risks and merits of climate investing, climate tech and emerging technologies, to geopolitical developments, ESG and more.
In 2025, we heard from speakers including Allianz Capital Partners, Carlyle, CalSTRS, EIF, MetLife Investment Management, StepStone Group, Vesper Infrastructure Partners, World Fund and many more...
Why 90+ LPs attend
SuperReturn Energy Transition is the premier event for global LPs to connect with top-tier GPs and shape the future of energy investing.
LPs get a tailored event experience including:
- LP-led content
- Exclusive "off the record" discussions
- Invitation-only lunches/breakfast sessions
- Access to LP-only lounge
Double your insights. One ticket. Two events
Booking SuperReturn Energy Transition and gets you access to the specialist summit days at SuperReturn International on 8-9 June 2026.
Plus, join the shared networking sessions to connect with the SuperReturn International summits day audience.
World class networking
Alongside the 10,000+ meetings taking place, you can immerse yourself in skill-building masterclasses, networking lunches, and end the day with evening drink receptions.
Get the opportunity to network with SuperReturn International summit attendees when booking SuperReturn Energy Transition.
Get access to the networking app so you can reach peers before, during and after the event. This is separate from the SuperReturn International app.
Top expert speakers for 2025 included
Kelly DePonte
Managing Director
Kelly DePonte Advisory LLC
"Burgeoning interest energy transition spans private investing sectors from infrastructure to growth capital to venture capital — and so does this SuperReturn event!"
Want to sponsor?
Raise your profile and highlight your brand within the private energy investing industry. We'll provide you the platform to connect and win business from private capital's leading decision-makers.
Tell us what you want to achieve and we'll help you get there.
DoubleTree by Hilton Berlin Ku'damm,
Berlin
