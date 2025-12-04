This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

Single Family Rental East
May 18-20, 2026
Loews Miami BeachMiami, FL
Register now
Menu
Register
May 18-20, 2026|Loews Miami Beach, Miami, FL

More connections. More deals.

The cornerstone gathering for the SFR industry.

Unmatched insights, innovations and networking with everyone who's anyone in SFR.

View 2025 agendaWant to sponsor next year?
+

SFR pioneers

+

owners and operators

+

companies

+

expert speakers

Thank you for attending!

Keep an eye out for updates on next year's event. Reach out to get in touch early for speaker, sponsorship, and attendee opportunities.

Reach out now

Catch up on the SFR East 2025 highlights:

The SFR industry's largest East Coast event. 1,500+ business prospects.

Audience at Single Family Rental Forum East

Meet the most SFR professionals under one roof

Where the SFR industry meets and make decisions. Join over 1,500 SFR decision-makers including:

  • SFR investors, owners and operators
  • Homebuilders
  • Lenders and brokers
  • Mortgage providers
  • Lawyers
  • Tech companies and other service providers.
Who attended?
Attendees networking outside at Single Family Rental Forum East

Nowhere beats Miami in May

IMN's SFR Forums bring together the key players in the industry, including 75% of the largest single family rental owners at our most recent event.

Join 800+ owners and operators. Meet the spectrum of the market including the largest players, as well as the small and middle-sized firms.

Have many months' worth of meetings in just 2.5 days. Network in style with outdoor cocktails and lunch, pool cabana meetings, and more.

Networking opportunities
Listening in at Single Family Rental Forum East

Get a pulse on the market

Hear directly from the leading experts in SFR as they share strategies on navigating this burgeoning industry successfully.

Interactive and varied debate including closed-door discussions, interactive Q&A with speakers, and 'Women in SFR' career development and networking.

Get close to the people who set the trends and lead the industry, and delve into sub-markets including build-for-rent, fix and flip, and HEI/rent to own.

View 2025 agenda
Panel at Single Family Rental Forum East

225+ industry titans speaking

Nowhere else will you hear from so many leaders and innovators in SFR.

  • Toll Brothers
  • Ark Homes For Rent
  • ILE Homes
  • Man Group Global Private Markets
  • and more!

New speakers added weekly!

See who spoke
View 2025 agenda

Danville R. Leadbetter

Co-founder

Soltura Development Group

Provides real time insight into the dynamic conditions of the markets, a captive look at our competition, and a platform to showcase our own success.

Maximize exposure. Drive results.

Boost your brand’s visibility and connect with key decision-makers in the SFR industry.

We tailor packages to meet your business goals. We make them unique for you so that your company is at the front of your buyers' minds.

Reach out to Todd Rosenberg at todd.rosenberg@informa.com.

Want to sponsor?
Sponsors at Single Family Rental Forum East

Why IMN?

Panel at Single Family Rental Forum East
Crowd outside networking at Single Family Rental Forum East
Industry pioneers panel at Single Family Rental Forum East

Catch the spotlight interviews from SFR East 2024

Express Capital Financing
Ninety9 Capital, SFR East Forum
Revela, SFR East Forum
Perch Houses, SFR East Forum
Puls, SFR East Forum
SVN SFRhub Marketplace, SFR East Miami
Planet Management Group, Spotlight Podcast at The SFR East Forum

Related events